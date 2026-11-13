Annovis Provides Corporate Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Last patient, last visit of the 6-month treatment period in the Phase 3 DUET-AD study is scheduled for December 31, 2026, with database lock on February 8, 2027, and data readout in March 2027

Parkinson’s disease open-label extension (OLE-PD) study has enrolled 326 patients, with enrollment scheduled to close on January 29, 2027

Annovis raised $21.0 million in gross proceeds through an underwritten public offering, which is expected to fund operations through the 6-month data readout from DUET-AD





MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing buntanetap, an investigational oral therapy for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today provided corporate updates and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“The third quarter marked a shift in our focus from enrolling patients in DUET-AD to executing the trial and preparing for the first data readout and for filing a New Drug Application (NDA),” said Maria Maccecchini, PhD, President and CEO of Annovis. “We now have dates set for last patient, last visit of the 6-month treatment period and for database lock, as well as financing in place to carry us through topline results in March 2027. The team is working very hard to deliver clean data and an on-time readout.”

Clinical highlights

Alzheimer’s disease – DUET-AD

Study description: The pivotal Phase 3 trial has been given the acronym DUET-AD (Dual Efficacy Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease), reflecting its unique design with two prespecified data readouts – at 6 months (symptomatic) and at 18 months (disease-modifying).

The pivotal Phase 3 trial has been given the acronym DUET-AD (Dual Efficacy Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease), reflecting its unique design with two prespecified data readouts – at 6 months (symptomatic) and at 18 months (disease-modifying). Enrollment: DUET-AD is fully enrolled, with 862 patients who have early AD (MMSE 20-28) and are positive for the plasma biomarker pTau217.

Alzheimer’s disease – open-label extension (OLE-AD)

Activation: The OLE-AD study

The Eligibility: The OLE-AD study will allow patients from DUET-AD to receive buntanetap after completing their 18-month treatment period. Patients from both arms – buntanetap and placebo – will be allowed to join. The OLE-AD study is also open to participants from Annovis’ prior AD clinical trials.

Parkinson’s disease – open-label extension (OLE-PD)

Enrollment : The OLE-PD study

: The Study design: The OLE-PD study is designed to evaluate buntanetap's safety and long-term efficacy over 36 months, supported by NeuroRPM, a real-time digital biomarker that measures core PD symptoms, and a skin biopsy test for alpha-synuclein pathology.

Regulatory updates

Weave Bio: In September, Annovis announced a partnership with Weave Bio



Corporate updates

Financing: On November 6, 2026, Annovis closed an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $21.0 million. The Chairman of the Board contributed $5.0 million as part of the offering. Details can be found in the Company’s SEC filings

On November 6, 2026, Annovis closed an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $21.0 million. The Chairman of the Board contributed $5.0 million as part of the offering. Details can be found in the Company’s Webinar: Annovis hosted a corporate update webinar and live Q&A on September 2, 2026, covering company progress, ongoing clinical programs, and anticipated milestones. The recording is available online

Upcoming presentations

CTAD 2026 (November 16-19, Boston): Annovis will deliver three presentations at the 19 th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference: an oral presentation in the Biotech Showcase on targeting proteostasis in AD, a poster on the design and baseline characteristics of DUET-AD, and a poster on the use of AI for assessing blood-brain barrier permeability of AD drug candidates. Details can be found in the latest press release

Annovis will deliver three presentations at the 19 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference: an oral presentation in the Biotech Showcase on targeting proteostasis in AD, a poster on the design and baseline characteristics of DUET-AD, and a poster on the use of AI for assessing blood-brain barrier permeability of AD drug candidates. Details can be found in the U.S. Biotech Day 2026 (November 16-17, Philadelphia): Dr. Maccecchini will join a panel with leaders from Pfizer, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb and other pharmaceutical companies, and discuss the translational path of bringing a small-molecule innovation from bench to late-stage clinical development.

Dr. Maccecchini will join a panel with leaders from Pfizer, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb and other pharmaceutical companies, and discuss the translational path of bringing a small-molecule innovation from bench to late-stage clinical development. Pharma Partnering Summit (November 19-20, Boston): Dr. Maccecchini will present a company update and hold one-on-one meetings.



Upcoming milestones

DUET-AD: Annovis expects last patient, last visit of the 6-month treatment period on December 31, 2026, and database lock on February 8, 2027, with topline results in March 2027. This milestone defines the 6-month symptomatic analysis and does not mark the end of the study: patients continue treatment for an additional 12 months to complete the prespecified 18-month period of the study. The Company plans to present the 6-month data at the AD/PD 2027 conference in Barcelona.

Annovis expects last patient, last visit of the 6-month treatment period on December 31, 2026, and database lock on February 8, 2027, with topline results in March 2027. This milestone defines the 6-month symptomatic analysis and does not mark the end of the study: patients continue treatment for an additional 12 months to complete the prespecified 18-month period of the study. The Company plans to present the 6-month data at the AD/PD 2027 conference in Barcelona. OLE-PD: Enrollment of new patients for the OLE-PD study is projected to be completed by January 29, 2027.

Financial results

Annovis’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.8 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $19.5 million as of December 31, 2025. Annovis had 42.7 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $15.8 million compared to $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Annovis reported a $0.22 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a $0.37 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, PhD

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com

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Annovis Bio, Inc.

Balance Sheets

September 30, 2026 December 31, (Unaudited) 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,819,898 $ 19,532,338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,683,829 1,549,287 Total assets $ 5,503,727 $ 21,081,625 Liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,053,090 $ 2,590,516 Accrued expenses 3,211,462 1,044,859 Total current liabilities 6,264,552 3,635,375 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 12,473,000 595,000 Total liabilities 18,737,552 4,230,375 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders’ (deficit) equity: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 42,686,201 and 27,199,139 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,268 2,719 Additional paid-in capital 192,354,899 180,552,190 Accumulated deficit (205,592,992 ) (163,703,659 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (13,233,825 ) 16,851,250 Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 5,503,727 $ 21,081,625







Annovis Bio, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 15,780,102 $ 6,291,171 $ 44,507,763 $ 16,464,609 General and administrative 1,189,006 1,143,804 4,851,238 3,524,500 Total operating expenses 16,969,108 7,434,975 49,359,001 19,989,109 Operating loss (16,969,108 ) (7,434,975 ) (49,359,001 ) (19,989,109 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 84,868 152,317 382,900 531,324 Other financing costs (Note 7) (37,896 ) — (1,627,232 ) — Change in fair value of warrants (Note 7) 7,460,000 20,000 8,714,000 438,000 Total other income (expense), net 7,506,972 172,317 7,469,668 969,324 Net loss $ (9,462,136 ) $ (7,262,658 ) $ (41,889,333 ) $ (19,019,785 ) Net loss per share (Note 9) Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.01 ) Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share Basic 42,633,062 19,685,071 36,054,066 18,876,078 Diluted 42,633,062 19,685,071 36,054,066 18,876,078





