AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), which develops small-molecule drug candidates for CNS diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that it will participate at ABGSC Investor Days on December 3, where CEO Johan Sandin will give a company presentation and answer questions about the latest developments and AlzeCure's plans for the future.

Presentation time: December 3, 10:30 CET

Venue: Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, Stockholm

The presentation will be in Swedish and can be followed live on https://cr.abgsc.com/

The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

For more information, please contact

Johan Sandin, CEO

Tel: +46(0)70 373 88 24

johan.sandin@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish biotech company developing new, innovative drug therapies for severe diseases and conditions affecting the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications where available treatment options today are very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several drug candidates in parallel based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless. AlzeCure has recently signed collaboration and outlicensing agreements with Eli Lilly on the Alzstatin platform, and with QuantumCell ApS on the NeuroRestore platform.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.alzecurepharma.com

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma to present at ABGSC Investor Days on December 3

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

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