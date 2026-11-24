CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alyssum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of first in class therapeutics through a patented technology platform, today announced a late-breaking plenary podium presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026), taking place November 18-20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. The presentation highlighted initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating AT-1965, a first-in-class CMTR2 inhibitor that converts cold tumors hot and activates a B cell-driven immune response against solid tumors.

AT-1965-101 is a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human Phase 1/2 study evaluating AT-1965 as monotherapy in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. The population was heavily pretreated patients (median 3 prior lines; range 1-7) and included advanced solid tumors (sarcoma, triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, endometrial cancer, among others). DLT-evaluable patients (N=27) received a total of 411 doses without any grade 3/4 TRAEs and no instance of cytokine release syndrome. Disease Control Rate was 58% and 6-month Overall Survival of 88%. Clinical activity was seen in patients with disease progression on prior immunotherapy. A significant increase in absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) from baseline (p<0.001) was observed, consistent with the AT-1965 mechanism of action in mobilizing lymphocytes. While baseline lymphopenia is associated with poor outcomes, patients with baseline lymphopenia, receiving AT-1965 significantly improved the time on treatment before progression compared to prior line monotherapy.

“B cells can activate both T cells and innate immune cells (NK cells and macrophages), which make them a powerful tool in treating cancer, but currently there is no FDA or EMA approved B-cell activating immunotherapy. The phase 1 trial provides proof of principle that activating B-cells can be leveraged clinically to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors. This efficacy and safety signal is exciting as AT-1965 can potentially be developed as a monotherapy as well as combined with PD1 inhibitors, which opens doors to a new frontier”, said Dr. Aditya Bardia, MD, Professor of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles, who guided the clinical development as Chair of Clinical Advisory Board, Alyssum. Dr. Bardia also said “There are limited therapeutic options for patients with heavily pre-treated cancers. The clinical outcomes observed in this subset with AT-1965 offers an exciting development path”.

“We are grateful to the patients who volunteered for this trial, and we see them as partners in developing this novel and exciting therapy,” said Dr. Richard Fahrner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Alyssum. “The encouraging clinical activity and safety signals, together with a unique mechanism of action, give us multiple development paths for AT-1965: as a single agent and in combinations, in rare cancers and in biomarker-driven basket trials; with multiple near-term value inflection points. With AT-1965 leading our platform and pipeline, we plan to advance into pivotal studies in 2027.”

The AT-1965 clinical trial is currently ongoing and open at multiple sites in US (NCT06234098), and additional results will be presented at a future conference. AT-1965 is an investigational therapy and has not been approved for any use.

Plenary Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical activity of AT-1965, a novel CMTR2 inhibitor and B-cell activating immunotherapy, in patients with advanced solid tumors: results from first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial.

(NCT06797999)

Presenter: Aditya Bardia, University of California, Los Angeles.

Session type: Plenary Session 1

Session title: The next wave of immune engagers in cancer therapy: beyond CD3 and beyond T cells

Abstract number: 1LBA

Date and time: Wednesday, November 18th, 14:20 - 15:50, Room 111 + 112

About Alyssum Therapeutics

Alyssum Therapeutics is a privately-held clinical stage company developing first-in-class molecules that modulate B cell immune response as potential treatments for immunological conditions and oncology. The company’s lead candidate is AT-1965, a first-in-class small molecule liposomal formulation, targeting CMTR2 in cancer cells to make them immunologically hot and activate B cells. B cells act as antigen presenting cells to activate T cells, secrete antibodies that recruit innate immune cells (macrophages, NK cells etc.), and release cytokines to create an immunologically inflamed environment.

For more information, please email contact@alyssumtx.com or visit www.alyssumtx.com

contact@alyssumtx.com