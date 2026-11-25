REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (November 25, 2026) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in December:

Evercore 9th Annual Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, FL – fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1 at 9:10 am ET (14:10 GMT)

in Coral Gables, FL – fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1 at 9:10 am ET (14:10 GMT) Citi Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL – investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2

A link to the live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available under “Events and Presentations” at alvotech.com/events. A recording will be available for at least 90 days following the fireside chat.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad

Benedikt Stefansson

Mikaela Vilchez

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit our website.