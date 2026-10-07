Alpha Cognition to Present New ZUNVEYL® (Benzgalantamine) Clinical and Real-World Data at ASCP Annual Meeting and NEI Fall Congress

Presentations will highlight data on cognition, function, neuropsychiatric symptoms, sleep, gastrointestinal tolerability, treatment patterns and psychotropic medication utilization in Alzheimer’s disease

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that new clinical and real-world data on ZUNVEYL and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors will be presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) Annual Meeting, taking place October 29-November 1, 2026 and Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Fall Congress, taking place November 5-8, 2026.

The presentations span multiple aspects of Alzheimer’s disease care and ZUNVEYL use, including cognition, activities of daily living, neuropsychiatric symptoms, sleep, gastrointestinal tolerability, treatment patterns and psychotropic medication utilization. Together, the analyses provide additional insights into the use of ZUNVEYL and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors in long-term care and other real-world settings.

The Company will present the following posters:

ASCP Annual Meeting

Poster 5: Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors and CMS Psychotropic Quality Measures in Long-Term Care: A Literature Review

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors and CMS Psychotropic Quality Measures in Long-Term Care: A Literature Review Poster 13: Gastrointestinal Tolerability of Benzgalantamine in Long-term Care Residents with Alzheimer Disease

Gastrointestinal Tolerability of Benzgalantamine in Long-term Care Residents with Alzheimer Disease Poster 14: Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Neuropsychiatric Symptoms in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease

Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Neuropsychiatric Symptoms in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease Poster 15: Real-World Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitor Treatment Patterns and Transition to Benzgalantamine in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease

Real-World Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitor Treatment Patterns and Transition to Benzgalantamine in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease Poster 16: Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Sleep-Related Outcomes in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease

Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Sleep-Related Outcomes in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease Poster 17: Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Psychotropic Medication Utilization in Long-term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease

Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Psychotropic Medication Utilization in Long-term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease Poster 18: Effects of Benzgalantamine Use on Cognition in Long-term Care Residents with Alzheimer Disease

Effects of Benzgalantamine Use on Cognition in Long-term Care Residents with Alzheimer Disease Poster 19: Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Activities of Daily Living in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease

Real-World Effects of Benzgalantamine on Activities of Daily Living in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease Poster 20: Real-World Outcomes of Benzgalantamine Therapy in Long-Term Care Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease Previously Treated with Donepezil: A Subgroup Analysis

NEI Fall Congress

Poster: Real-World Effects of ZUNVEYL ® on Cognitive and Functional Outcomes in Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease: The BEACON Study

Real-World Effects of ZUNVEYL on Cognitive and Functional Outcomes in Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease: The BEACON Study Poster: ZUNVEYL® Impact on Neuropsychiatric Symptoms, Sleep, and Psychotropic Medication Utilization in Residents with Alzheimer’s Disease: The BEACON Study

“The breadth of data being presented at ASCP and NEI Fall Congress reflects our continued commitment to building the scientific evidence around ZUNVEYL,” said Dr. Denis Kay, Chief Scientific Officer of Alpha Cognition. “These analyses examine multiple aspects of treatment in Alzheimer’s disease, including cognition, function, neuropsychiatric symptoms, sleep, tolerability and medication utilization, and provide additional real-world insights that can help inform our understanding of ZUNVEYL use in clinical practice.”

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

INDICATION AND USAGE

ZUNVEYL is a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ZUNVEYL is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to benzgalantamine, galantamine, or to any inactive ingredients in ZUNVEYL. Serious skin reactions have occurred.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Skin Reactions: Serious skin reactions (Stevens-Johnson syndrome and acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis) have been reported in patients receiving galantamine (the active metabolite of ZUNVEYL tablets). If signs or symptoms suggest a serious skin reaction, use of this drug should not be resumed, and alternative therapy should be considered.

Anesthesia: See Drug Interactions Section

Cardiovascular Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, have vagotonic effects on the sinoatrial and atrioventricular nodes, leading to bradycardia and AV block. Bradycardia and all types of heart block have been reported in patients taking cholinesterase inhibitors, both with and without known underlying cardiac conduction abnormalities. Therefore, all patients should be considered at risk for adverse effects on cardiac conduction.

Patients treated with galantamine up to 24 mg/day using the recommended dosing schedule showed a dose-related increase in risk of syncope.

Gastrointestinal Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may increase gastric acid secretion. Patients should be monitored closely for active or occult gastrointestinal bleeding, especially those with a history of ulcer disease or those receiving concurrent nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Clinical studies of galantamine have shown no increase, relative to placebo, in the incidence of either peptic ulcer disease or gastrointestinal bleeding.

Galantamine has been shown to produce nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia, and weight loss. Monitor the patient’s weight during therapy with ZUNVEYL.

Genitourinary Conditions: Although this was not observed in clinical trials with galantamine, cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may cause bladder outflow obstruction.

Neurological Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have some potential to cause generalized convulsions. Seizure activity may also be a manifestation of Alzheimer’s disease. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease should be monitored closely for seizures while taking ZUNVEYL.

Pulmonary Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, should be prescribed with care to patients with a history of severe asthma or obstructive pulmonary disease. Monitor for respiratory adverse reactions.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions with galantamine tablets (≥5%) were nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, and decreased appetite.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Use with Anticholinergics: Galantamine has the potential to interfere with the activity of anticholinergic medications.

Use with Cholinomimetics and Other Cholinesterase Inhibitors: A synergistic effect is expected when cholinesterase inhibitors are given concurrently with succinylcholine, other cholinesterase inhibitors, similar neuromuscular blocking agents or cholinergic agonists such as bethanechol.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Based on animal data may cause fetal harm.

Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, a decrease in clearance of galantamine was observed; therefore, a dosage adjustment is recommended. Use of ZUNVEYL in patients with severe hepatic impairment is not recommended.

Renal Impairment: In patients with a creatinine clearance of 9 to 59 mL/min, an increase in exposure of galantamine was observed; therefore, a dosage adjustment is recommended. Use of ZUNVEYL in patients with creatinine clearance less than 9 mL/min is not recommended.

These are not all of the possible side effects of ZUNVEYL. You can report side effects to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/MedWatch or call 1‑800‑FDA‑1088. Please click here for Full Prescribing Information.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the presentation, interpretation, significance and potential impact of clinical and real-world data relating to ZUNVEYL® (benzgalantamine), the potential benefits and profile of ZUNVEYL, the Company's commercialization activities, and the future development of its product candidates.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the commercialization and market acceptance of ZUNVEYL, the availability and interpretation of clinical and real-world data, regulatory developments, intellectual property protection, manufacturing and supply chain activities, the Company's ability to obtain additional financing, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information:

Investor Relations

IR@alphacognition.com

https://www.alphacognition.com/