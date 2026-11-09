Alpha Cognition to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events - November 6, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer, and Lauren D’Angelo, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the upcoming investor events:
Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Format: 1x1 meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Stonegate CEO Series
Format: Fireside chat
Date/Time: Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 12pm EST
For further information regarding these events, please reach out to your institutional representative.
About Alpha Cognition Inc.
Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are limited or no approved treatment options.
ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.
Contacts
For further information:
Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com