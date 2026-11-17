VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition”, “ACI”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published U.S. Patent No. 20260325541-A1, titled “Benzgalantamine for Treating Persistent Post-Concussion Symptoms.”

The published application includes pending claims directed to methods of treating persistent post-concussion symptoms with benzgalantamine. The application describes the use of benzgalantamine in patients experiencing persistent symptoms following mild traumatic brain injury, including cognitive impairment, and includes multiple routes of administration.

The publication expands Alpha Cognition’s intellectual property portfolio supporting the potential development of benzgalantamine for neurological conditions beyond Alzheimer’s disease. The application also includes preclinical data evaluating benzgalantamine in animal models of traumatic brain injury, including findings related to sensorimotor and cognitive recovery, neuronal preservation, neurogenesis, lesion volume, and pathological phosphorylated tau.

“Publication of this application represents another step in building intellectual property around the potential therapeutic breadth of benzgalantamine,” said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition. “Persistent post-concussion symptoms can include cognitive, physical, sleep, and behavioral impairments that may continue well beyond the initial injury. There are currently no FDA-approved pharmacologic treatments specifically indicated for persistent post-concussion symptoms, underscoring the need for new therapeutic approaches.”

About Persistent Post-Concussion Symptoms

Persistent post-concussion symptoms may occur following a concussion or other mild traumatic brain injury and can include cognitive impairment, headaches, dizziness, sleep disturbance, fatigue, impaired concentration, memory difficulties, light or noise sensitivity, and mood-related symptoms. The published application generally describes persistent symptoms as those continuing for 30 days or longer following the injury.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are limited or no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented new innovative product being positioned as a next generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of AD, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ZUNVEYL is in pre-clinical development in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe AD, in pre-clinical development with sublingual formulation for patients suffering from dysphagia, and is in pre-clinical development for cognitive impairment with mTBI.

INDICATION AND USAGE

ZUNVEYL is a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ZUNVEYL is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to benzgalantamine, galantamine, or to any inactive ingredients in ZUNVEYL. Serious skin reactions have occurred.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Skin Reactions: Serious skin reactions (Stevens-Johnson syndrome and acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis) have been reported in patients receiving galantamine (the active metabolite of ZUNVEYL tablets). If signs or symptoms suggest a serious skin reaction, use of this drug should not be resumed, and alternative therapy should be considered.

Anesthesia: See Drug Interactions Section

Cardiovascular Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, have vagotonic effects on the sinoatrial and atrioventricular nodes, leading to bradycardia and AV block. Bradycardia and all types of heart block have been reported in patients taking cholinesterase inhibitors, both with and without known underlying cardiac conduction abnormalities. Therefore, all patients should be considered at risk for adverse effects on cardiac conduction.

Patients treated with galantamine up to 24 mg/day using the recommended dosing schedule showed a dose-related increase in risk of syncope.

Gastrointestinal Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may increase gastric acid secretion. Patients should be monitored closely for active or occult gastrointestinal bleeding, especially those with a history of ulcer disease or those receiving concurrent nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Clinical studies of galantamine have shown no increase, relative to placebo, in the incidence of either peptic ulcer disease or gastrointestinal bleeding.

Galantamine has been shown to produce nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia, and weight loss. Monitor the patient’s weight during therapy with ZUNVEYL.

Genitourinary Conditions: Although this was not observed in clinical trials with galantamine, cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may cause bladder outflow obstruction.

Neurological Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have some potential to cause generalized convulsions. Seizure activity may also be a manifestation of Alzheimer’s disease. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease should be monitored closely for seizures while taking ZUNVEYL.

Pulmonary Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, should be prescribed with care to patients with a history of severe asthma or obstructive pulmonary disease. Monitor for respiratory adverse reactions.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions with galantamine tablets (≥5%) were nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, and decreased appetite.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Use with Anticholinergics: Galantamine has the potential to interfere with the activity of anticholinergic medications.

Use with Cholinomimetics and Other Cholinesterase Inhibitors: A synergistic effect is expected when cholinesterase inhibitors are given concurrently with succinylcholine, other cholinesterase inhibitors, similar neuromuscular blocking agents or cholinergic agonists such as bethanechol.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Based on animal data may cause fetal harm.

Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, a decrease in clearance of galantamine was observed; therefore, a dosage adjustment is recommended. Use of ZUNVEYL in patients with severe hepatic impairment is not recommended.

Renal Impairment: In patients with a creatinine clearance of 9 to 59 mL/min, an increase in exposure of galantamine was observed; therefore, a dosage adjustment is recommended. Use of ZUNVEYL in patients with creatinine clearance less than 9 mL/min is not recommended.

These are not all of the possible side effects of ZUNVEYL. You can report side effects to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/MedWatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Please click here for Full Prescribing Information.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commercial performance, growth prospects and market adoption of ZUNVEYL®; prescription demand, bottles dispensed, prescriber adoption, repeat prescribing trends and commercial efficiency; long-term care facility penetration; the Company’s prescriber and facility goals; payer access and reimbursement; implementation and expansion of Medicare Part D and pharmacy benefit manager (“PBM”) contracts; the Company’s expectations regarding future revenues, operating expenses, expense guidance, capital allocation, liquidity, cash runway and potential operating profitability in 2027; the timing, conduct, completion, results and publication of the Company’s clinical, observational and real-world evidence studies, including CONVERGE, RESOLVE and BEACON; the timing of studies, regulatory interactions and IND submissions for the Company’s sublingual formulation and mTBI programs; the timing and outcome of regulatory processes in Asia with the Company’s partner; the Company’s patent applications; and the potential benefits, characteristics, commercial opportunity and future development of ZUNVEYL and the Company’s development programs.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “continue,” “ongoing,” and similar expressions, or the negative of such terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks related to the commercial adoption and market acceptance of ZUNVEYL; prescription demand; prescriber behavior and repeat prescribing patterns; long-term care facility adoption; patient access; payer coverage; formulary positioning; reimbursement levels; PBM and Medicare Part D implementation; utilization management restrictions; pricing pressure; gross-to-net deductions, including rebates, chargebacks, discounts, returns and patient assistance programs; the accuracy, completeness, timing and potential revision of third-party prescription and commercial data; the limitations of retrospective, unadjusted real-world data analyses; the Company’s ability to achieve revenue growth, manage operating expenses, maintain adequate liquidity, obtain additional financing if needed, and achieve its expected financial and operational objectives, including any target of future operating profitability; risks related to commercial manufacturing, supply chain operations, inventory management, distribution, marketing and sales execution; risks related to the safety, efficacy, tolerability and real-world clinical performance of ZUNVEYL; ongoing regulatory oversight, pharmacovigilance obligations and product labeling requirements; risks related to the initiation, enrollment, conduct, timing, completion, results and interpretation of clinical trials, chart review studies and real-world evidence programs; risks relating to the development, regulatory review and potential approval of new formulations and product candidates, in the United States and in other jurisdictions; risks related to the Company’s reliance on partners; intellectual property protection and enforcement, including whether pending patent applications will issue; and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as well as the Company’s filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com