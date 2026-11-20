Company to Host In-Person Event at ASH 2026 Featuring New Market Research and a Physician Panel Discussion on Barriers to CAR T Access, Community Adoption in Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL), and the Potential Role of Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (Cema-cel) to Expand Patient Access

New Market Research Findings to be Published in a Supplement to Blood in Conjunction with the ASH Annual Meeting

ALPHA3, the First Registrational Trial Evaluating Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)-Guided First-Line Consolidation with Cema-cel, to Be Featured at Natera-Hosted Clinical Trial Showcase





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its participation in the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans. Allogene’s activities at ASH will highlight the potential of allogeneic CAR T to expand patient access through new physician market research and expert discussions on barriers to treatment. Additionally, the Company’s pivotal ALPHA3 trial, evaluating cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) as minimal residual disease (MRD)-guided first-line consolidation therapy for patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), will be featured at a clinical trial showcase hosted by Natera.

“For too long, we've allowed the realities of the autologous CAR T delivery model to limit our vision of what's possible,” said Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allogene Therapeutics. “The time has come to change that. Our new physician research points to an opportunity that extends beyond overcoming today's stubborn access barriers. When physicians have an actionable treatment option, their willingness to test for MRD increases. When CAR T can potentially be delivered closer to patients, doors may open to broader adoption. With cema-cel and ALPHA3, we are pursuing both – bringing CAR T earlier in the treatment journey and potentially expanding where patients can receive it. At ASH, we want to challenge the industry to think bigger about what CAR T can become.”

COMPANY EVENT

CAR T for Real Life – Fixing What’s Broken with CAR T

Allogene will host an in-person event challenging conventional assumptions about when, where, and how CAR T can be delivered. The program will feature new market research from a survey of 152 hematologists and oncologists as well as a moderated panel of physicians to challenge current assumptions about CAR T delivery, explore the potential of MRD-guided intervention and community-based treatment, and discuss what it will take to translate these opportunities into clinical practice. The discussion will include a live audience Q&A.

The research abstract will be published in a supplement to Blood in conjunction with ASH 2026. The event is open to physicians, investors, and members of the media, with a live webcast available for those unable to attend in person.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00-9:00 a.m. CT

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 8:00-9:00 a.m. CT Format: In-person event featuring a moderated physician panel and live audience Q&A.

In-person event featuring a moderated physician panel and live audience Q&A. Listen-Only Webcast: Available live and on-demand at www.allogene.com

Available live and on-demand at Event Registration: Click here to access



CLINICAL TRIAL SHOWCASE

ALPHA3: Pioneering MRD-Guided First-Line Consolidation in LBCL with Cema-Cel, an Allogeneic CAR T Built for Real-World Treatment

A Natera-hosted presentation will highlight the design and rationale of ALPHA3, the first registrational trial evaluating MRD-guided 1L consolidation in LBCL. The pivotal trial uses Natera’s patented phased variant technology to detect MRD after first line therapy. It evaluates cema-cel in patients who achieve remission following standard chemoimmunotherapy but remain at high risk of relapse, as identified by Natera’s CLARITY™ MRD assay.

Date/Time: Saturday, December 12, 2026, 3:45-4:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 3:45-4:00 p.m. CT Host: David Kurtz, M.D., Ph.D., Natera, Inc.

David Kurtz, M.D., Ph.D., Natera, Inc. Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans – Hall J – Corporate Presentation Theater 6





About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by cell therapy veterans applying proven CAR T experience, Allogene is developing a pipeline of off-the-shelf CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, Allogene’s ability to develop and deliver readily available allogeneic CAR T products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients; the potential of allogeneic CAR T to expand patient access or address barriers to treatment; the potential for cema-cel to provide an actionable treatment option following MRD testing; the potential to increase physician willingness to test for MRD; the potential to deliver CAR T closer to where patients are located; the potential for broader adoption of CAR T; the potential to bring CAR T earlier in the treatment journey and to expand where patients can receive it; and the design and conduct of the ALPHA3 trial. Various factors may cause material differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties related to: MRD testing and its clinical significance, including whether MRD-guided treatment will translate into clinically meaningful benefit; clinical development and enrollment in the ALPHA3 trial, including that interim or early data may not be predictive of final results; Allogene’s reliance on Natera for access to the CLARITY™ MRD assay, and whether an approved MRD assay will be commercially available if cema-cel is approved; whether cema-cel, if approved, will achieve market acceptance among physicians, including in community settings; and the risk that physician market research findings may not be predictive of actual physician behavior or market adoption. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation under the “Risk Factors” heading in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:

Christine Cassiano

EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer

Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com

Leslie Bryant

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Leslie.Bryant@allogene.com