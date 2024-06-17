Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics and Arbor Biotechnologies will use their allogeneic CAR T and next-generation gene-editing platforms to develop novel off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
In a major pivot, Allogene Therapeutics will no longer focus on two of its studies testing blood cancer therapy cema-cel in an effort to extend its financial runway into 2026.
Allogene Therapeutics is launching what it calls the first pivotal Phase II trial of an allogeneic CAR T product in the industry. The ALPHA2 trial will evaluate ALLO-501A in LBCL.
Allogene Therapeutics’ French partner Servier has withdrawn all involvement in the development of Allogene’s anti-CD19 products, allowing Allogene to license its CD19 products outside the U.S.
After the market closed on Wednesday, Allogene reported its first-quarter financial results, along with updates to its research programs. The report marked Allogene’s fourth anniversary.
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
The new facility is expected to bolster innovation across all facets of manufacturing to allow the company to fully develop and commercialize cancer treatments for patients in need.
The AACR annual meeting concluded on April 13, showcasing hundreds of preclinical to late-stage information from ongoing studies on treatment candidates.
Belgium-based Celyad Oncology voluntarily paused a clinical trial with Merck after two deaths. Getting CAR T therapies to work in solid tumors has proven to be a difficult challenge.
