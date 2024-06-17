SUBSCRIBE
Allogene Therapeutics

NEWS
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
Business
Allogene, Arbor Team to Develop Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies with CRISPR
Allogene Therapeutics and Arbor Biotechnologies will use their allogeneic CAR T and next-generation gene-editing platforms to develop novel off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
March 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Michael Vi/Getty Images
Drug Development
Allogene Restructures Pipeline Priorities, Cuts 22% of Workforce to Extend Runway
In a major pivot, Allogene Therapeutics will no longer focus on two of its studies testing blood cancer therapy cema-cel in an effort to extend its financial runway into 2026.
January 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Courtesy of Michael Vi/Getty Images
Drug Development
Allogene Initiates First-Ever Phase II Trial of Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy
Allogene Therapeutics is launching what it calls the first pivotal Phase II trial of an allogeneic CAR T product in the industry. The ALPHA2 trial will evaluate ALLO-501A in LBCL.
October 7, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of Michael Vi/Getty Images
Business
Allogene Stocks Fall as Servier Abandons Anti-CD19 Partnership
Allogene Therapeutics’ French partner Servier has withdrawn all involvement in the development of Allogene’s anti-CD19 products, allowing Allogene to license its CD19 products outside the U.S.
September 22, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Michael Vi/Getty Images
Drug Development
Following Q1 Assessment, Allogene Remains Focused on CAR-T Therapy
After the market closed on Wednesday, Allogene reported its first-quarter financial results, along with updates to its research programs. The report marked Allogene’s fourth anniversary.
May 4, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Business
Allogene, Progenity, Adaptive Phage Tout New Top Executives
Biopharma and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
April 28, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Edi_Tada Images
Drug Development
Allogene Accelerates Manufacturing Capacity for Upcoming Pivotal Trial
The new facility is expected to bolster innovation across all facets of manufacturing to allow the company to fully develop and commercialize cancer treatments for patients in need.
April 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Image courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Highlights from AACR’s Final Day: Mustang Bio, ChemoCentryx, Allogene and More
The AACR annual meeting concluded on April 13, showcasing hundreds of preclinical to late-stage information from ongoing studies on treatment candidates.
April 14, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Celyad CEO Filippo Petti_Courtesy lecho.be
FDA
FDA Formalizes Celyad CAR-T Trial Hold while Risks Evaluated
Belgium-based Celyad Oncology voluntarily paused a clinical trial with Merck after two deaths. Getting CAR T therapies to work in solid tumors has proven to be a difficult challenge.
March 2, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2019
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
IN THE PRESS
Business
Allogene Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
August 7, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Allogene Therapeutics Activates Three Community Cancer Centers as First Sites for the Pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 Trial Evaluating Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel) as First Line (1L) Consolidation Treatment for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)
August 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Allogene Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in the TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Allogene Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $110 million Offering of Common Stock
May 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Allogene Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
May 13, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Business
Allogene Therapeutics to Report First Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Allogene Therapeutics Awarded Grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to Advance Development of an Allogeneic CAR T in Renal Cell Carcinoma
April 26, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Biotech Bay
Allogene Therapeutics Announces Q2 Investor Conference Participation
April 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Allogene Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update
March 14, 2024
 · 
15 min read
