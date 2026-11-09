Allergan Aesthetics Reports Improved Satisfaction With Facial Appearance Following Aesthetic Treatment in Two Studies of Patients on GLP-1 Medications

– HARMONY IN DIVERSITY is the first study of combined neurotoxin and filler treatment in adults on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications. In this Phase 4 cohort, participants reported statistically significant improvements in satisfaction with facial appearance and skin quality following a treatment regimen that also included skincare



– Interim results from HALO, a Phase 4 study of hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables in adults on GLP-1 medications, showed high patient satisfaction, with 95.7% of participants satisfied or very satisfied that they still looked like themselves



– The findings are part of a broad Allergan Aesthetics scientific program at ASDS 2026, advancing research across medical weight loss, multimodal treatment, neurotoxin innovation and skin quality

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced results from HARMONY IN DIVERSITY and HALO, two Phase 4 studies of aesthetic treatment in adults on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications. HARMONY IN DIVERSITY is the first study to evaluate a neurotoxin combined with hyaluronic acid (HA) injectables in this population. In its medical weight loss cohort, participants reported statistically significant improvements in satisfaction with facial appearance and skin quality, as well as psychological and social function, following treatment with HA injectables, a neurotoxin and a study-specified skincare regimen. HALO interim results showed high patient satisfaction following HA injectable treatment. The data were presented at the 2026 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, Nov. 5-8 in San Diego.

People taking GLP-1 medications for weight loss may experience facial changes, including loss of facial volume and changes in skin quality.1 Two prospective, multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 4 studies evaluated aesthetic treatment in adults on stable doses of GLP-1 medications.

HARMONY IN DIVERSITY (Cohort 2) : In 30 adults on GLP-1 medications, treatment combined HA injectables, onabotulinumtoxinA and a study-specified skincare regimen. Mean FACE-Q Satisfaction With Facial Appearance improved by a statistically significant 42.4 points from before treatment to 30 days after onabotulinumtoxinA treatment, with statistically significant improvements in skin quality, psychological function and social function. Most treatment-related treatment-emergent adverse events were mild, nonserious and resolved without intervention, and there was no evidence of distant spread of toxin.

: In 30 adults on medications, treatment combined HA injectables, onabotulinumtoxinA and a study-specified skincare regimen. Mean FACE-Q Satisfaction With Facial Appearance improved by a statistically significant 42.4 points from before treatment to 30 days after onabotulinumtoxinA treatment, with statistically significant improvements in skin quality, psychological function and social function. Most treatment-related treatment-emergent adverse events were mild, nonserious and resolved without intervention, and there was no evidence of distant spread of toxin. HALO: In an interim analysis of 25 adults on GLP-1 medications treated with HA injectables across the face, participants had a 39.6-point mean improvement in FACE-Q Satisfaction With Facial Appearance from before treatment to month 3. In addition, 95.7% of participants were satisfied or very satisfied that they still looked like themselves, and 82.6% were satisfied or very satisfied with how natural they looked. Also, 88% were satisfied with how natural their skin looks, as measured by an item on the SKIN-Q Looks scale. Most treatment-related adverse events reported at the time of this interim analysis were mild and nonserious.

"Patients on GLP-1 medications are navigating real changes in how their face looks, and those changes can affect their self-image and how they engage with others," said Joely Kaufman-Janette, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, Skin Research Institute, and study investigator. "Having data specific to this population gives us a clearer starting point for setting expectations and building a treatment plan that reflects what they're experiencing."

Both studies used validated patient questionnaires, including FACE-Q and SKIN-Q. Scores combine answers to multiple questions and range from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating better outcomes. Mean point improvements reflect the average change in these scores from before treatment.

"Our research is designed around the patients we serve, and that includes people taking GLP-1 medications for weight management," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, head of aesthetics research and development, AbbVie. "Over time, their aesthetic concerns can change and may call for more than one treatment approach. The breadth of the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio lets us study our products in combination to generate evidence that helps providers make informed decisions about their potential use together in practice."

Additional presentations at ASDS 2026 evaluated multimodal treatment across a diverse patient population, as well as glabellar line severity and brow position following treatment with investigational trenibotulinumtoxinE (trenibotE) and BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA):

HARMONY IN DIVERSITY (Cohort 1): In 100 participants ages 22-65 across Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI, multimodal treatment of the face and neck resulted in a statistically significant 42.0-point mean improvement in FACE-Q Satisfaction With Facial Appearance, along with statistically significant improvements in psychological and social function.

In 100 participants ages 22-65 across Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI, multimodal treatment of the face and neck resulted in a statistically significant 42.0-point mean improvement in FACE-Q Satisfaction With Facial Appearance, along with statistically significant improvements in psychological and social function. Investigational trenibotE and BOTOX® Cosmetic: In an exploratory digital image analysis (DIA) from a Phase 1 study, the models showed similar assessments of glabellar line severity and line detection following treatment with trenibotE and onabotulinumtoxinA. The data were presented during the Cosmetic Oral Abstract Presentations: Top Ten session.

Four clinical studies presented by Allergan Aesthetics evaluated a topical cosmetic serum containing exosomes derived from human fibroblasts (skin cells) to support skin quality across the aesthetic treatment journey. In a 12-week study of 36 premenopausal and postmenopausal women, the serum significantly improved skin tone evenness and smoothness by week 1 and lower facial sagging by week 8. Other studies evaluated its use in a regimen with a growth factor serum and alongside in-office procedures, expanding evidence for its potential role in daily skincare, skin rejuvenation and procedure-related care.

A separate presentation examined how treatment sequence may influence outcomes and patient experience when combining cryolipolysis and electromagnetic muscle stimulation for abdominal body contouring.

A full list of Allergan Aesthetics' presentations at ASDS 2026 is below and available through the ASDS Annual Meeting mobile app.

Title Authors Format Medical Weight Loss HARMONY IN DIVERSITY: Improved Satisfaction With Aesthetic Appearance and Psychosocial Function Following Multimodal Aesthetic Treatment in a Medical Weight Loss Cohort Joely Kaufman-Janette, M.D.; Craig Teller, M.D.; Terrence Keaney, M.D.; Amir Moradi, M.D.; Elena Dimitrijevic, Ph.D.; Warren Tong, Pharm.D.; Nazanin Ashourian, Ph.D.; Lynn Zhang; Amy Weitzenfeld, M.D.; Helena Pavicic; Sachin Shridharani, M.D. Video Oral Abstract Satisfaction With Overall Facial Appearance and Psychological Outcomes After Treatment With Hyaluronic Acid Injectables in Patients With Medical Weight Loss Sabrina Fabi, M.D.; Jeremy B. Green, M.D.; Katherine Zibilich Holcomb, M.D.; Kian Karimi, M.D.; Sarah Jackson, M.D.; Julie Garcia; Hongsuk Song; Carinna Kison; Nazanin Ashourian, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract TrenibotE (Cosmetic Oral Abstract Presentations: Top Ten) Similar Clinical Outcomes in Glabellar Line Severity and Brow Position Following TrenibotE and OnabotA Treatment: A Digital Image Analysis Shannon Humphrey, M.D.; Jean Carruthers, M.D.; Terrence Keaney, M.D.; Sachin Shridharani, M.D.; Emily McCusker, Ph.D.; Siavash Mortezavi; Maria Musumeci, Ph.D.; Rafael Tuazon; Elena Dimitrijevic, Ph.D. Oral Presentation Multimodal Treatment HARMONY IN DIVERSITY: Positive Impact of Multimodal Aesthetic Treatment of the Face and Neck on Patient-Reported Satisfaction With Appearance and Psychosocial Function Cheryl Burgess, M.D.; Charles Boyd, M.D.; Deirdre Hooper, M.D.; Keith Marcus, M.D.; Nazanin Ashourian, Ph.D.; Warren Tong, Pharm.D.; Helena Pavicic; Lynn Zhang; Amy Weitzenfeld, M.D.; Elena Dimitrijevic, Ph.D.; Younghoon Cho, M.D. Video Oral Abstract Skincare/Exosomes A Topical Fibroblast-Derived Exosomes Serum Improved Skin Quality Parameters in Premenopausal and Postmenopausal Women: Results From a 12-Week Study Shannon Humphrey, M.D.; Priscilla Huang; Elizabeth Makino; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Nana Thompson, Ph.D.; Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract Efficacy of a Topical Skincare Regimen Including Cosmetic Human Fibroblast-Derived Exosome Serum and Growth Factor Serum: A Multisite Study Edward Lain, M.D.; Priscilla Huang; Elizabeth Makino; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Nancy D. Rodgers, Ph.D.; Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract Topical Cosmetic Human Fibroblast-Derived Exosomes Serum Helps Support Radiofrequency Microneedling or Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Recovery and Rejuvenation Benefits Saami Khalifian, M.D.; Jessica Shisler, Ph.D.; Elizabeth Makino; Priscilla Huang; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract Skin Quality Improvements Following Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion With Exosome Serum and Topical Exosome Skincare Before and After Cosmetic Neurotoxin Treatment Amelia Hausauer, M.D.; Lisa T. Goberdhan; Katie Schneider; Arielle Bautista; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Elizabeth Makino Video Oral Abstract Body Contouring Safety and Effectiveness of Two Sequencing Strategies Combining Cryolipolysis and Electromagnetic Muscle Stimulation for Abdominal Body Contouring Amy Taub, M.D.; Elana Block; Christopher Tokarczyk; Agnesa Avanesian, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract

About the Studies



HARMONY IN DIVERSITY is a Phase 4, prospective, multicenter, open-label study of multimodal aesthetic treatment in 130 adults across 10 U.S. sites. Cohort 1 included 100 participants ages 22-65, representing Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI (lighter to darker skin), who received treatment of the face and neck. Cohort 2 included 30 adults on stable doses of GLP-1 medications who received HA injectables, onabotulinumtoxinA and a study-specified skincare regimen. Outcomes include FACE-Q Satisfaction With Facial Appearance, Psychological Function and Social Function, and SKIN-Q.

HALO is a Phase 4, prospective, multicenter, open-label evaluation of HA injectables across the face in adults on stable doses of GLP-1 medications. Outcomes include FACE-Q Satisfaction With Facial Appearance, SKIN-Q, the Natural Look Satisfaction Scale and psychological outcomes; results presented at ASDS 2026 are from an interim analysis of 25 of the 75 participants treated.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

Indications

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of:



- Moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity



- Moderate to severe lateral canthal lines associated with orbicularis oculi activity



- Moderate to severe forehead lines associated with frontalis activity



- Moderate to severe platysma bands associated with platysma muscle activity

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT

Postmarketing reports indicate that the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These may include asthenia, generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphagia, dysphonia, dysarthria, urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. The risk of symptoms is probably greatest in children treated for spasticity, but symptoms can also occur in adults treated for spasticity and other conditions, particularly in those patients who have an underlying condition that would predispose them to these symptoms. In unapproved uses and approved indications, cases of spread of effect have been reported at doses comparable to those used to treat cervical dystonia and spasticity and at lower doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BOTOX® Cosmetic is contraindicated in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or to any of the components in the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Lack of Equivalency Between Botulinum Toxin Products



The potency Units of BOTOX® Cosmetic are specific to the preparation and assay method utilized. BOTOX® Cosmetic is not equivalent to other preparations of botulinum toxin products, and therefore, Units of biological activity of BOTOX® Cosmetic cannot be compared to nor converted into Units of any other botulinum toxin products assessed with any other specific assay method.

Spread of Toxin Effect



Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

No definitive serious adverse event reports of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of BOTOX® Cosmetic at the labeled dose of 20 Units (for glabellar lines), 24 Units (for lateral canthal lines), 40 Units (for forehead lines with glabellar lines), 44 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines and glabellar lines), and 64 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines, glabellar lines, and forehead lines) have been reported. Patients or caregivers should be advised to seek immediate medical care if swallowing, speech, or respiratory disorders occur.

Serious Adverse Reactions With Unapproved Use



Serious adverse reactions, including excessive weakness, dysphagia, and aspiration pneumonia, with some adverse reactions associated with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients who received BOTOX® injections for unapproved uses. In these cases, the adverse reactions were not necessarily related to distant spread of toxin, but may have resulted from the administration of BOTOX® to the site of injection and/or adjacent structures. In several of the cases, patients had preexisting dysphagia or other significant disabilities. There is insufficient information to identify factors associated with an increased risk for adverse reactions associated with the unapproved uses of BOTOX®. The safety and effectiveness of BOTOX® for unapproved uses have not been established.

Hypersensitivity Reactions



Serious and/or immediate hypersensitivity reactions have been reported. These reactions include anaphylaxis, serum sickness, urticaria, soft-tissue edema, and dyspnea. If such a reaction occurs, discontinue further injection of BOTOX Cosmetic and immediately institute appropriate medical therapy. One fatal case of anaphylaxis has been reported in which lidocaine was used as the diluent and, consequently, the causal agent cannot be reliably determined.

Cardiovascular System



There have been reports following administration of BOTOX® of adverse events involving the cardiovascular system, including arrhythmia and myocardial infarction, some with fatal outcomes. Some of these patients had risk factors, including preexisting cardiovascular disease. Use caution when administering to patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease.

Increased Risk of Clinically Significant Effects With Preexisting Neuromuscular Disorders



Patients with neuromuscular disorders may be at increased risk of clinically significant effects, including generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphonia, dysarthria, severe dysphagia, and respiratory compromise from onabotulinumtoxinA (see Warnings and Precautions). Monitor individuals with peripheral motor neuropathic diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or neuromuscular junction disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) when given botulinum toxin.

Dysphagia and Breathing Difficulties



Treatment with BOTOX® and other botulinum toxin products can result in swallowing or breathing difficulties. Patients with preexisting swallowing or breathing difficulties may be more susceptible to these complications. In most cases, this is a consequence of weakening of muscles in the area of injection that are involved in breathing or oropharyngeal muscles that control swallowing or breathing (see Boxed Warning).

Preexisting Conditions at the Injection Site



Use caution when BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is used in the presence of inflammation at the proposed injection site(s) or when excessive weakness or atrophy is present in the target muscle(s).

Dry Eye in Patients Treated With BOTOX® Cosmetic



There have been reports of dry eye associated with BOTOX® Cosmetic injection in or near the orbicularis oculi muscle. If symptoms of dry eye (eg, eye irritation, photophobia, or visual changes) persist, consider referring patients to an ophthalmologist.

Human Albumin and Transmission of Viral Diseases



This product contains albumin, a derivative of human blood. Based on effective donor screening and product manufacturing processes, it carries a remote risk for transmission of viral diseases and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). There is a theoretical risk for transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which would also be considered remote. No cases of transmission of viral diseases, CJD, or vCJD have ever been identified for licensed albumin or albumin contained in other licensed products.

ADVERSE REACTIONS



The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines were eyelid ptosis (3%), facial pain (1%), facial paresis (1%), and muscular weakness (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reaction following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for lateral canthal lines was eyelid edema (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for forehead lines with glabellar lines were headache (9%), brow ptosis (2%), and eyelid ptosis (2%).

The safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment of platysma bands is consistent with the known safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic for other indications.

DRUG INTERACTIONS



Coadministration of BOTOX® Cosmetic and aminoglycosides or other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission (eg, curare-like compounds) should only be performed with caution as the effect of the toxin may be potentiated. Use of anticholinergic drugs after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic may potentiate systemic anticholinergic effects.

The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxin products at the same time or within several months of each other is unknown. Excessive neuromuscular weakness may be exacerbated by administration of another botulinum toxin prior to the resolution of the effects of a previously administered botulinum toxin.

Excessive weakness may also be exaggerated by administration of a muscle relaxant before or after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS



There are no studies or adequate data from postmarketing surveillance on the developmental risk associated with use of BOTOX® Cosmetic in pregnant women. There are no data on the presence of BOTOX® Cosmetic in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers Important Information

INDICATIONS

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is indicated for deep (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) injection for cheek augmentation to correct age-related volume deficit in the mid-face, for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile, and for supraperiosteal injection to augment the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC injectable gel is indicated for subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal injection for improvement of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21 with moderate to severe loss of jawline definition.

JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC injectable gel is indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds (such as nasolabial folds) in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is indicated for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral rhytids, and for the improvement of infraorbital hollowing in adults over the age of 21.

JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds (such as nasolabial folds).

JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is also indicated for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

These products should not be used in patients who have severe allergies, marked by a history of anaphylaxis or history or presence of multiple severe allergies, and should not be used in patients with a history of allergies to Gram-positive bacterial proteins or lidocaine contained in these products.

WARNINGS

Do not inject into blood vessels. Introduction of these products into the vasculature may lead to embolization, occlusion of the vessels, ischemia, or infarction. Take extra care when injecting soft tissue fillers; for example, after insertion of the needle and just before injection, the plunger rod can be withdrawn slightly to aspirate and verify the needle is not intravascular, inject the product slowly, and apply the least amount of pressure necessary. Rare, but serious, adverse events associated with the intravascular injection of soft tissue fillers in the face have been reported and include temporary or permanent vision impairment, blindness, cerebral ischemia or cerebral hemorrhage leading to stroke, skin necrosis, and damage to underlying facial structures. Immediately stop the injection if a patient exhibits any of the following symptoms: changes in vision, signs of a stroke, blanching of the skin, unusual pain during or shortly after the procedure. Patients should receive prompt medical attention and, possibly, evaluation by an appropriate healthcare professional specialist should an intravascular injection occur

Product use at specific sites in which an active inflammatory process (skin eruptions such as cysts, pimples, rashes, or hives) or infection is present should be deferred until the underlying process has been controlled

PRECAUTIONS

To minimize the risk of potential complications, these products should only be used by healthcare professionals who are knowledgeable about the anatomy and the product(s) for use in indicated area(s), and who have appropriate training in facial anatomy, vasculature, safe injection techniques, and identification and management of potential adverse events, including intravascular complications

The potential risks of soft tissue injections should be discussed with patients prior to treatment to ensure they are aware of signs and symptoms of complications

The safety and effectiveness for the treatment of anatomic regions other than indicated areas for each product have not been established in controlled clinical studies

The safety for use of these products in patients with known susceptibility to keloid formation, hypertrophic scarring, and pigmentation disorders has not been studied

The safety for use during pregnancy and in breastfeeding females has not been established

The safety for use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC has been established in patients between 35 and 65 years of age for cheek augmentation, 22 and 80 years of age for chin augmentation, and 32 and 82 years of age for improvement of temple hollowing

VOLUMA XC has been established in patients between 35 and 65 years of age for cheek augmentation, 22 and 80 years of age for chin augmentation, and 32 and 82 years of age for improvement of temple hollowing The safety for use of JUVÉDERM ® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM ® Ultra XC in patients under 18 years, and the safety for use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX ® XC, JUVÉDERM ® VOLLURE ® XC, and JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC in patients under 22 years, has not been established

Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM Ultra XC in patients under 18 years, and the safety for use of JUVÉDERM VOLUX XC, JUVÉDERM VOLLURE XC, and JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC in patients under 22 years, has not been established Dermal filler implantation carries a risk of infection. Follow standard precautions

Dermal fillers should be used with caution in patients on immunosuppressive therapy

Patients taking medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and warfarin) may experience increased bruising or bleeding at treatment sites

Patients who experience skin injury near the site of implantation may be at a higher risk for adverse events

If laser treatment, chemical peel, or any other procedure based on active dermal response is considered after treatment, or before skin has healed from a procedure prior to treatment, there is a possible risk of eliciting an inflammatory reaction at the injection site

The safety for use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injectable gel in patients with very thin skin in the mid-face has not been established

VOLUMA XC injectable gel in patients with very thin skin in the mid-face has not been established The safety of using a cannula with JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC for cheek augmentation in patients with Fitzpatrick Skin Types V and VI or to improve temple hollowing has not been established

VOLUMA XC for cheek augmentation in patients with Fitzpatrick Skin Types V and VI or to improve temple hollowing has not been established JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC was not evaluated in subjects with significant skin laxity of the chin, neck, or jaw in the chin augmentation study

VOLUMA XC was not evaluated in subjects with significant skin laxity of the chin, neck, or jaw in the chin augmentation study The effect of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

VOLUMA XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied Patients may experience late-onset adverse events with injectable gel implants, and late-onset nodules with use of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC

VOLUMA XC Based on preclinical studies, patients should be limited to 20 mL of any JUVÉDERM ® injectable gel per 60 kg (132 lb) body mass per year. The safety of injecting greater amounts has not been established

injectable gel per 60 kg (132 lb) body mass per year. The safety of injecting greater amounts has not been established Injection of more than 9 mL of JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC for improvement of jawline definition has not been studied

ADVERSE EVENTS

The most common reported side effects for JUVÉDERM® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported. The majority were mild or moderate in severity.

To report an adverse reaction with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call Allergan® Product Support at 1-877-345-5372. Please visit rxabbvie.com for more information.

Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-voluma-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-volux-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-vollure-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-volbella_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-ultra-plus-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-ultra-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

Moradi A, Denkova R, Holcomb K, Rossi A, Ashourian N. Nonsurgical aesthetic treatment of the face and neck in GLP-1 receptor agonist weight loss patients: experience-based considerations. Aesthet Surg J Open Forum. 2026;8:ojag011. doi:10.1093/asjof/ojag011

Media Contact:



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