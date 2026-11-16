AliveCor and PulseAI Partner to Bring Advanced Cardiac AI Determinations and Clinical Care Platform to Major Consumer Wearables

FDA-cleared PulseAPI SmartWatch integration adds Premature Ventricular Contraction (PVC) detection to Apple Watch and cuts inconclusive ECG readings by 92%, easing clinical review burden

PulseAI's algorithmic engine also supports ECG rhythm determinations across Samsung, Withings, and Fitbit devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BELFAST, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AliveCor, the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, and PulseAI, a pioneer in artificial intelligence software for electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis, today announced a strategic partnership to expand clinical-grade cardiac care across mainstream consumer wearables.

Leveraging PulseAI’s recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for PulseAPI SmartWatch, the collaboration will bring AI rhythm determinations to compatible third-party wearables for users with a KardiaCare subscription via the Kardia App. Most notably, the partnership will offer advanced detection of sinus rhythm with PVCs for Apple Watch customers. This new capability will seamlessly help convert personal wearable data into actionable clinical consultations and specialist overreads, helping close a long-standing gap in consumer wearable diagnostics.

“Consumer wearables have successfully fostered personal wellness, but the real breakthrough lies in turning daily tracking into clinically actionable data,” said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. “Heart disease remains the leading global health challenge, and by democratizing access to medical-grade insights and cardiovascular specialists at scale, we can detect conditions earlier, improve outcomes, and save more lives.”

“We are excited to announce our first partnership for our AI ECG technology,” said Dr Alan Kennedy, CEO of PulseAI. “Our mission is to make advanced ECG analysis accessible to as many patients as possible. Partnering with AliveCor brings us closer to that goal by connecting the wearable devices people already use with meaningful heart rhythm insights and clinical care.”

Clinical-Grade AI for Leading Wearables

The PulseAPI SmartWatch platform acts as an intelligent software library that processes and analyzes Lead I data from compatible wearable devices. Under the FDA clearance, the algorithms deliver automated noise filtering, heart rate measurement, and targeted rhythm classification:

Advanced Capabilities for Apple Watch Users: When processing Lead I data from compatible Apple Watch hardware, the platform delivers rhythm analysis for sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation (AFib), bradycardia, and tachycardia. Critically, it provides beat-by-beat QRS detection to identify normal sinus rhythm versus sinus rhythm with PVCs, classifies individual beats as sinus rhythm with PVC or non-PVC.





When processing Lead I data from compatible Apple Watch hardware, the platform delivers rhythm analysis for sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation (AFib), bradycardia, and tachycardia. Critically, it provides beat-by-beat QRS detection to identify normal sinus rhythm versus sinus rhythm with PVCs, classifies individual beats as sinus rhythm with PVC or non-PVC. Broad Consumer Ecosystem Support: PulseAI's FDA-cleared algorithmic engine supports ECG rhythm determinations (detecting sinus rhythm, AFib, noisy recordings, and average beat calculation) across leading consumer wearables and monitors, including Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit Sense, and Withings ScanWatch.



While consumer wearables have traditionally alerted users to basic rhythm abnormalities, this partnership transforms isolated data into meaningful context for healthcare providers. In Apple Watch, beyond expanding rhythm classifications, the technology directly tackles one of the largest bottlenecks in digital cardiology: the administrative and clinical burden created by inconclusive ECGs, which often trigger manual reviews, repeat recordings, and unnecessary follow-ups. In a prospective study of 296 participants published in Heart Rhythm , PulseAI’s algorithm improved AFib detection sensitivity while delivering a 92% reduction in inconclusive interpretations compared to the Apple Watch’s native algorithm—enabling clinical teams to manage higher recording volumes with existing resources.

Advanced determinations from the AliveCor and PulseAi partnership will be available on select, compatible third-party devices including Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit Sense, and Withings ScanWatch in the first half of 2027. For more information contact press@alivecor.com .

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. The company was named to the TIME World’s Top HealthTech Companies list for the second consecutive year in 2026—recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized, actionable heart data. With over 400 million ECGs recorded, the company’s Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company’s latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L cleared to detect 39 cardiac conditions (with determination availability varying by geography), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor’s enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .

About PulseAI

PulseAI, founded in 2020, is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The company has developed deep learning algorithms trained on millions of ECGs to deliver clinically validated performance across smartwatches, patches, hospital monitors, and defibrillators. For more information, visit www.pulseai.io and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Media Contacts

Alivecor

Morgan Mathis

Director of Corporate Communications, AliveCor

press@alivecor.com