Agilent Expands Tumor Profiling Portfolio with SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme

Integrated DNA and RNA profiling solution developed in collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme, a hybrid capture-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) research solution for comprehensive genomic profiling of hematologic malignancies. Developed in collaboration with experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the solution integrates DNA and RNA profiling, automated sample preparation and bioinformatics in a streamlined workflow.

The introduction of SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme expands Agilent’s tumor profiling portfolio for cancer research, providing a purpose-built solution for comprehensive profiling of hematologic tumors alongside SureSelect Cancer Research CGP for solid tumors and SureSelect Human All Exon V8 for ultra-comprehensive profiling for research across cancer types.

SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme interrogates 359 DNA genes and 124 RNA genes and assesses major classes of genomic alterations, including single-nucleotide variants (SNVs), insertions and deletions (indels), copy number variants (CNVs), IGH/IGK/IGL translocations and gene fusions. The solution combines Agilent SureSelect target enrichment technology with automated workflow options and integrated analysis capabilities.

“Researchers studying hematologic malignancies need comprehensive genomic information while also managing increasingly complex laboratory workflows,” said Majken Nielsen, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Clinical Diagnostics Division. “SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme brings together DNA and RNA profiling, walkaway automation and analysis in an integrated research workflow, helping laboratories generate deeper molecular insights while reducing hands-on demands and simplifying the path from sample to results.”

The panel was codeveloped with hematologic cancer experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, whose expertise informed panel content curation and assay optimization. In Roswell Park’s current implementation, the integrated laboratory and informatics workflow supports sample-to-report results in approximately 48 hours.

“Hematologic malignancies are incredibly complex, and gaining a comprehensive view often requires looking at both DNA and RNA,” said Sean Glenn, Ph.D., vice chair of molecular pathology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We’ve been able to combat these limitations with Agilent to streamline comprehensive genomic profiling into an efficient automated workflow, providing insights in about 48 hours. We’re excited to see this workflow become available to researchers to help simplify and democratize a robust molecular profiling solution for hematologic cancer research.”

SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme can be paired with the Agilent Magnis NGS Prep System for fully automated library preparation and target enrichment. Magnis uses prefilled, cartridge-based reagents to simplify workflow setup and enables walkaway operation, allowing laboratories to extend processing into unattended and overnight hours. QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI) supports variant analysis and reporting. Manual and semiautomated configurations are also available to support different laboratory workflow and throughput requirements.

SureSelect Cancer Research Pan Heme is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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Agilent Technologies Inc.

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