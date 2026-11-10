Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present Remlifanserin Data at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present two data presentations related to Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP) and remlifanserin at the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, taking place November 16-19, 2026, in Boston. Acadia's presentations include an oral presentation featuring findings from the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing RADIANT clinical trial program evaluating remlifanserin in patients with Alzheimer's disease psychosis, as well as a poster presentation examining biomarker heterogeneity among patients meeting clinical criteria for ADP. Collectively, these presentations reflect Acadia's commitment to advancing the understanding and treatment of psychosis associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

CTAD 2026 Presentations

Oral Communication

OC7: Efficacy and Safety of Remlifanserin in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis, Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 9:35 a.m. ET

Poster Presentation

P303: Distribution of Biomarkers Among Patients Meeting Clinical Criteria for Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis Who Are Biomarker Negative for Amyloid Proteinopathy and p‑Tau217, Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 7:15 a.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. ET

About RADIANT

RADIANT is a global, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, operationally seamless Phase 2 and 3 clinical trial program evaluating remlifanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). The Phase 2 portion of the program was designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of remlifanserin at 60 mg and 30 mg once daily doses compared with placebo. Participants completing any of the RADIANT studies have the option of participating in a long-term open-label extension (OLE) study.

About Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million people aged 65 years and older in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).1,2 Approximately 30% of patients with AD experience psychosis, commonly consisting of hallucinations and delusions.3,4 These symptoms may be frequent and may recur over time.5 A hallucination is defined as a perception-like experience that occurs without an external stimulus and is sensory (seen, heard, felt, tasted, sensed, smelled) in nature. A delusion is defined as a false, fixed belief despite evidence to the contrary.6 Psychosis in patients with dementia is associated with outcomes such as increased likelihood of nursing home placement, more severe dementia, and increased risk of morbidity and mortality.7,8 There is no FDA-approved drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.

About Remlifanserin

Remlifanserin is a novel, highly selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we’re here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

References:

1 Alzheimer’s Association. 2025 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. Alzheimer’s Dement 2025;21(4).

2 Rajan KB et al. Population estimate of people with clinical Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment in the United States (2020-2060). Alzheimer’s and Dementia. 2021: 1-10.

3 Cummings J et al. Criteria for Psychosis in Major and Mild Neurocognitive Disorders: International Psychogeriatric Associations (IPA) Consensus Clinical and Research Definition. Am J of Geriatric Psychiatry. 2020; 28(12): 1256-1269.

4 Pessoa RMP, Maximiano-Barreto MA, Lambert L, Leite ÉDM, Chagas MHN. The frequency of psychotic symptoms in types of dementia: a systematic review. Dement Neuropsychol. 2023;17.

5 Ballard C et al. A prospective study of psychotic symptoms in dementia sufferers: psychosis in dementia. Int Psychogeriatr. 1997; 9(1): 57-64.

6 Rao, V., & Lyketsos, C. G. Delusions in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Review. J. Neuropsychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 1998;10(4), 373–382.

7 Scarmeas N et al. Delusions and hallucinations are associated with worse outcome in Alzheimer Disease. Arch Neurol. 2005; 62(10): 1601-1608.

8 Peters ME et al. Neuropsychiatric symptoms as predictors of progression to severe Alzheimer’s dementia and death: the Cache County Dementia Progression study. Am J Psychiatry. 2015; 172(5): 460-465.

Investor Contact:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Al Kildani

(858) 261-2872

ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jessica Tieszen

(858) 261-2950

ir@acadia-pharm.com

Media Contact:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deb Kazenelson

(818) 395-3043

media@acadia-pharm.com