Allan Gobbs is managing partner at ATEM Capital , a New York–based life sciences venture firm focused on biotechnology, AI-powered precision medicine and health automation. He is also executive chairman and co-founder of PGxAI , a Palo Alto-based pharmacogenetics startup leveraging AI and real-world data to advance ultra-precision medicine. Developed in partnership with InterSystems, the platform uses proprietary algorithms to personalize drug selection and dosage. Gobbs also serves as CEO and chairman of YCare , a digital health platform that integrates home-based care for providers and payors.