AstraZeneca invests $3.5 billion in R&D and manufacturing in the United States

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca today announces $3.5 billion of capital investment in the United States focused on expanding the Company’s research and manufacturing footprint by the end of 2026. This includes $2 billion of new investment creating more than a thousand new, high-skilled jobs contributing to the growth of the US economy.





AstraZeneca’s expanding footprint in the US includes, among others:

A state-of-the-art R&D centre in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

A next generation manufacturing facility for biologics in Maryland

Cell therapy manufacturing capacity on the West and East Coasts

Specialty manufacturing in Texas

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca said: “Our multibillion dollar investment reflects the attractiveness of the business environment together with the quality of talent and innovation capabilities here in the United States. By expanding our R&D and manufacturing footprint, we aim to enhance the development of cutting-edge therapies and support the United States leadership in healthcare innovation.”

Delivering growth: Ambition 2030

These US investments are the first of a series of important steps to help deliver AstraZeneca’s ambition to achieve $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030 as set out in May this year. A key element of our strategy is accelerating the Company’s development in the United States. The US is AstraZeneca’s largest market, generating 44% of its Total Revenue.1

AstraZeneca in the US

AstraZeneca has approximately 17,800 employees working across 17 R&D, manufacturing and commercial sites spanning 12 states.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide.

References

As at Q3 2024 noted in AstraZeneca Q3 Financial Results. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2024/9m-and-q3-2024-results.html

