10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now

Looking for an IT job? From data engineer to information security, check out the BioSpace list of 10 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
IT plays an integral role in drug discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization, making it a key function from a hiring perspective. Even though job postings live on the BioSpace website declined midyear in 2025, they rose in the final four months. In addition, December’s total nearly matched the number from the same month of the previous year.
As to how 2026 is looking, the number of jobs live in January through Jan. 27 surpassed last month’s sum.
If you’re interested in IT opportunities, check out the openings at these 10 companies.
- AbbVie has dozens of jobs available. Positions include senior manager, RBQM analytics, in North Chicago, Illinois; director, global business development forecasting, in Mettawa, Illinois; and manager, global medical information, in Florham Park, New Jersey.
- Amgen has a few dozen openings. Jobs include senior associate analytical chemistry in Thousand Oaks, California; director-software development engineer in Washington, D.C.; and senior data scientist in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical has around 20 jobs available. Roles include senior manager, conference technologies, in San Rafael, California; director-global digital strategy and capabilities, international (working from home); and (CW) senior financial analyst-financial planning and analysis (FP&A) in San Rafael.
- Formation Bio has several openings in New York. Jobs include senior data scientist; vice president, engineering; and vice president, trial engine.
- GenScript has several positions available. Roles include (senior) scientist, analytical development, in Pennington, New Jersey; digital media manager in Piscataway, New Jersey; and IT transformation lead (Europe) in Rijswijk, Netherlands, or Oxford, United Kingdom.
- IDEAYA Biosciences is hiring for three jobs in South San Francisco, California: director, digital and patient lead; senior vice president, information technology; and director of medical communications and information.
- Insmed has over a dozen openings. Positions include scientist I, analytical development, in San Diego; senior associate, information security operations, in Bridgewater, New Jersey; and associate director, cloud platform architect, in Bridgewater.
- Lilly has dozens of jobs available. Roles include data engineer-Lilly Medicines Foundry in Lebanon, Indiana; IT analyst-MQ architecture and infrastructure in Indianapolis; and solutions and data architect in Indianapolis.
- Regeneron has dozens of openings. Positions include lead applications developer in Tarrytown, New York; principal statistical programmer in Warren, New Jersey; and senior principal scientist AI/ML antibody design and engineering in Tarrytown.
- Takeda has dozens of jobs available. Roles include director, predictive analytics and AI, in Cambridge, Massachusetts; senior full stack developer in Boston; and head of global evidence generation in Cambridge.