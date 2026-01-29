10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now

IT plays an integral role in drug discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization, making it a key function from a hiring perspective. Even though job postings live on the BioSpace website declined midyear in 2025, they rose in the final four months. In addition, December’s total nearly matched the number from the same month of the previous year.

As to how 2026 is looking, the number of jobs live in January through Jan. 27 surpassed last month’s sum.

If you’re interested in IT opportunities, check out the openings at these 10 companies.