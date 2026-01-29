SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now

January 29, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center

iStock, gorodenkoff

Looking for an IT job? From data engineer to information security, check out the BioSpace list of 10 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

IT plays an integral role in drug discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization, making it a key function from a hiring perspective. Even though job postings live on the BioSpace website declined midyear in 2025, they rose in the final four months. In addition, December’s total nearly matched the number from the same month of the previous year.

As to how 2026 is looking, the number of jobs live in January through Jan. 27 surpassed last month’s sum.

If you’re interested in IT opportunities, check out the openings at these 10 companies.

  1. AbbVie has dozens of jobs available. Positions include senior manager, RBQM analytics, in North Chicago, Illinois; director, global business development forecasting, in Mettawa, Illinois; and manager, global medical information, in Florham Park, New Jersey.
  2. Amgen has a few dozen openings. Jobs include senior associate analytical chemistry in Thousand Oaks, California; director-software development engineer in Washington, D.C.; and senior data scientist in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
  3. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has around 20 jobs available. Roles include senior manager, conference technologies, in San Rafael, California; director-global digital strategy and capabilities, international (working from home); and (CW) senior financial analyst-financial planning and analysis (FP&A) in San Rafael.
  4. Formation Bio has several openings in New York. Jobs include senior data scientist; vice president, engineering; and vice president, trial engine.
  5. GenScript has several positions available. Roles include (senior) scientist, analytical development, in Pennington, New Jersey; digital media manager in Piscataway, New Jersey; and IT transformation lead (Europe) in Rijswijk, Netherlands, or Oxford, United Kingdom.
  6. IDEAYA Biosciences is hiring for three jobs in South San Francisco, California: director, digital and patient lead; senior vice president, information technology; and director of medical communications and information.
  7. Insmed has over a dozen openings. Positions include scientist I, analytical development, in San Diego; senior associate, information security operations, in Bridgewater, New Jersey; and associate director, cloud platform architect, in Bridgewater.
  8. Lilly has dozens of jobs available. Roles include data engineer-Lilly Medicines Foundry in Lebanon, Indiana; IT analyst-MQ architecture and infrastructure in Indianapolis; and solutions and data architect in Indianapolis.
  9. Regeneron has dozens of openings. Positions include lead applications developer in Tarrytown, New York; principal statistical programmer in Warren, New Jersey; and senior principal scientist AI/ML antibody design and engineering in Tarrytown.
  10. Takeda has dozens of jobs available. Roles include director, predictive analytics and AI, in Cambridge, Massachusetts; senior full stack developer in Boston; and head of global evidence generation in Cambridge.

Subscribe to Career Insider!

Job market trends, layoffs and career advice to manage your life sciences career

Illinois Now hiring New Jersey California Massachusetts Washington D.C. New York Europe Indiana
AbbVie Amgen BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Formation Bio GenScript IDEAYA Biosciences Insmed Incorporated Eli Lilly and Company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Takeda
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Roche Makes Obesity Splash, Moderna Cans Vaccine Trials, Sarepta’s New Data, More
January 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing two hands putting objects on scales
Career Advice
Subtraction Before Addition: A Smarter Way To Set and Execute Goals
January 28, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Justice
Employer Resources
Report: 2026 Employment Outlook
January 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Illustration of woman checking progress on project
Opinion
FDA Inspections Should Not Be Source of Stress
January 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Greg Walker