Early-Stage Biotechs Suffer in 2025 As VC Shuns Risk: PitchBook

Venture capital in biopharma has found a new rhythm after the highs of 2021, with deal value rising in 2025 as the $33.8 billion in dispatched funding focused on a more concentrated collection of late-stage companies, according to PitchBook.

Overall, the firm’s 2025 biopharma VC analysis, published last week, determined that 2025 was a positive year despite fewer high-conviction opportunities. The firm stressed that early-stage venture capital (VC) needs to rebound to repopulate the biotech ecosystem and replenish pipelines.

PitchBook also found an uneven exit market, although some momentum grew at the end of the year with a rise in M&A. Overall, PitchBook is expecting the trends of 2025 to flow into “a continued, albeit disciplined, recovery in 2026.”

The $33.8 billion in VC funding spread out across 1,171 total deals, which landed above the 1,091 recorded for 2024, when $31.9 billion was dispatched.

Both totals pale in comparison with 2021’s sum of $55.7 billion in VC, though that funding was awarded to fewer biotechs—just 1,039 of them. And that year was, of course, a major outlier, as the biopharma industry benefitted from outside interest as the pandemic brought it to the forefront of investing.

Since then, the industry has been facing a prolonged and painful contraction, with funding falling by $18.5 billion between 2021 and 2022. Above $30 billion in VC spending appears to be a new normal.

Investors have been particularly keen on asset-centric companies that form around late-stage bets and on differentiated platforms that address well-defined biological or technical bottlenecks, according to PitchBook.

This is emphasized in some of the larger megarounds of the year, such as Kailera Therapeutics’ $600 million series B in the fourth quarter, which followed a $400 million series A in late 2024. The obesity-focused company is already in Phase 3 with the GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist ribupatide.

The focus on late-stage assets has been to the deficit of early-stage companies. Just 32% of the VC share went to these startups, compared to over 40% in the pandemic heyday from 2020 to 2022. This suggests “a meaningful reduction in the number of new company formations and first financings,” PitchBook said.

But at the same time, median deal value has risen to $26.6 million, as compared to $19.9 million in 2024.

“Together, these trends point to a fundamental change in how investors underwrite early-stage risk,” PitchBook wrote. “Where early rounds once funded preclinical programs focused on initial scientific validation, early-stage activity now includes consolidated mega-rounds backing clinically mature assets and experienced leadership teams.”

U.S. biotechs are facing a double challenge, with public funding sources drying up in light of the government’s shifting research priorities, PitchBook noted. This leaves a window open for China, which has been happy to step in with biopharma innovation. Kailera’s assets were licensed from a Chinese firm, as were those for other new companies formed in 2025.

As for exits, VC firms saw an increase in value as they took the offramp but there were still fewer overall. In 2025, there were 79 total exits for $35.5 billion as compared to 98 total and $33.3 billion the year prior.

“As with VC deals, exits increasingly skewed toward fewer but larger transactions, reinforcing the broader theme of selectivity across the biopharma venture ecosystem,” PitchBook wrote.