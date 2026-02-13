Harris Kaplan is managing partner of Litmys, LLC, a commercial strategy consulting firm dedicated to helping life sciences companies maximize the commercial success of new products. His resume includes work on the introduction of more than 125 new products including drug, biotech, device and diagnostics.

He is a commercial strategist who frequently presents and authors pieces on how the shift from a provider- to a payer- and patient-centric world impacts new product innovation and revenue uptake. Harris’ understanding of these seismic shifts in the life sciences landscape has made him a leader in the space and much sought after by clients ranging from startups to large multinationals. Harris excels at helping companies develop their clinical, commercial and go-to-market plans in support of new products. He has also been an advisor to multiple venture capital and private equity groups.

Harris’ articles have appeared in In Vivo, Pharmaceutical Executive, Medical Marketing and Media and PM 360. He has been a speaker and panelist at a variety of industry conferences. He was also nominated as one of Pharma Voice’s most inspiring people in 2011.