Modernagate Fallout, Disc’s Rejection, Compass’ Psilocybin Data, CDC’s Lost Leaders

Last week, the FDA declined to review Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine, with Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Vinay Prasad himself signing the refuse-to-file (RTF) letter. Prasad said Moderna’s comparator group “does not reflect the best-available standard of care,” while Moderna pushed back, saying CBER had previously found a standard-dose flu shot to be an “acceptable” comparator. Despite the shocking turn of events, HHS backed Prasad, saying Moderna didn’t “follow very clear FDA guidance from 2024.”

Regardless of the reasons, the development imperils Moderna’s breakeven plans, affecting not just the company’s investigational flu vaccine but also a flu-COVID combo shot and other parts of the company’s pipeline. And for the broader industry, it highlights the regulatory uncertainty that persists into 2026, even as other countries move full speed ahead with novel modalities.

That regulatory uncertainty extended this week to Disc Medicine, whose rare disease drug bitopertin was rejected by the FDA. The company tried to convince investors that its planned Phase 3 trial would pave the way toward a refiling, but analysts raised concerns that the study was developed with old FDA leadership. Disc’s situation also raises questions about the FDA’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher, which bitopertin had received.

Meanwhile, Compass Pathways dropped long-awaited data from two Phase 3 trials of its psilocybin-based COMP360, showing strong durability data that “clearly met the Street’s bar for success,” according to Stifel analysts. The company plans to complete a rolling new drug application by the end of the year.

Finally, the CDC has been left leaderless, again, with the departure of Jim O’Neill, who had been serving as acting director after the ouster of Susan Monarez last summer. And Sanofi’s Paul Hudson was removed as CEO last week. He’ll be replaced by Merck KGaA’s Belén Garijo, who becomes just the second woman in charge of a Big pharma company.

