SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Modernagate Fallout, Disc’s Rejection, Compass’ Psilocybin Data, CDC’s Lost Leaders

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Dan Samorodnitsky

The FDA outright refuses to review Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine as CBER director Vinay Prasad’s conduct is scrutinized; Disc Medicine receives an unexpected rejection, which Prasad may also have had a hand in; Compass Pathways posts new late-stage data on its psilocybin-based depression drug; CDC is once again leaderless.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Products
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

Last week, the FDA declined to review Moderna’s mRNA-based flu vaccine, with Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Vinay Prasad himself signing the refuse-to-file (RTF) letter. Prasad said Moderna’s comparator group “does not reflect the best-available standard of care,” while Moderna pushed back, saying CBER had previously found a standard-dose flu shot to be an “acceptable” comparator. Despite the shocking turn of events, HHS backed Prasad, saying Moderna didn’t “follow very clear FDA guidance from 2024.”

Regardless of the reasons, the development imperils Moderna’s breakeven plans, affecting not just the company’s investigational flu vaccine but also a flu-COVID combo shot and other parts of the company’s pipeline. And for the broader industry, it highlights the regulatory uncertainty that persists into 2026, even as other countries move full speed ahead with novel modalities.

That regulatory uncertainty extended this week to Disc Medicine, whose rare disease drug bitopertin was rejected by the FDA. The company tried to convince investors that its planned Phase 3 trial would pave the way toward a refiling, but analysts raised concerns that the study was developed with old FDA leadership. Disc’s situation also raises questions about the FDA’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher, which bitopertin had received.

Meanwhile, Compass Pathways dropped long-awaited data from two Phase 3 trials of its psilocybin-based COMP360, showing strong durability data that “clearly met the Street’s bar for success,” according to Stifel analysts. The company plans to complete a rolling new drug application by the end of the year.

Finally, the CDC has been left leaderless, again, with the departure of Jim O’Neill, who had been serving as acting director after the ouster of Susan Monarez last summer. And Sanofi’s Paul Hudson was removed as CEO last week. He’ll be replaced by Merck KGaA’s Belén Garijo, who becomes just the second woman in charge of a Big pharma company.

Podcasts The Weekly Government Regulatory FDA Psychedelics Neuropsychiatric disorders Rare diseases Vaccines CDC Executive appointments
Moderna, Inc. Sanofi (France)
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
illustration of doubtful man thinks whether to jump to the other side of the mountain, dilemma concept
Rare disease
Disc’s Regulatory Comeback Plan for Rejected Drug Relies on Old FDA Leadership
February 17, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Mountain climbing route to peak. Business journey path in progress to peak of success. Climbing road to top. Vector illustration
Psychedelics
Compass’ Psychedelic Shows Durability ‘In-Spades’ as Path to FDA Clears
February 17, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Podcast
As FDA Moves Away From Animal Testing, AI and Organoids Can Shine
February 17, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
stethoscope on glass globe - Usa
FDA
Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Refusal Comes Amid Global Advanced Therapies Push
February 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie