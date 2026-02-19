Redefining Obesity Treatment Beyond GLP-1 Limits

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be listening to Jane Hughes, President of R&D and Co-founder of Verdiva Bio, and Jon Rees, CEO and Co-founder of MitoRx Therapeutics. We’ll discuss next-generation obesity solutions tackling GLP-1’s muscle loss and adherence challenges, through innovative muscle preservation, oral administration and combination therapy.
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Jane Hughes, President of R&D and Co-founder, Verdiva Bio
Jon Rees, CEO and Co-founder, MitoRx Therapeutics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.