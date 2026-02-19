SUBSCRIBE
Redefining Obesity Treatment Beyond GLP-1 Limits

February 19, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be listening to Jane Hughes, President of R&D and Co-founder of Verdiva Bio, and Jon Rees, CEO and Co-founder of MitoRx Therapeutics. We’ll discuss next-generation obesity solutions tackling GLP-1’s muscle loss and adherence challenges, through innovative muscle preservation, oral administration and combination therapy.

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Jane Hughes, President of R&D and Co-founder of Verdiva Bio, and Jon Rees, CEO and Co-founder of MitoRx Therapeutics.

We’ll discuss how the next generation of obesity therapies are going after GLP-1’s muscle loss and adherence challenges, by honing in on muscle preservation, oral administration and combination routes.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Jane Hughes, President of R&D and Co-founder, Verdiva Bio

Jon Rees, CEO and Co-founder, MitoRx Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
