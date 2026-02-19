Redefining Obesity Treatment Beyond GLP-1 Limits

> Listen on Spotify

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Jane Hughes, President of R&D and Co-founder of Verdiva Bio, and Jon Rees, CEO and Co-founder of MitoRx Therapeutics.

We’ll discuss how the next generation of obesity therapies are going after GLP-1’s muscle loss and adherence challenges, by honing in on muscle preservation, oral administration and combination routes.

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Jane Hughes, President of R&D and Co-founder, Verdiva Bio

Jon Rees, CEO and Co-founder, MitoRx Therapeutics

