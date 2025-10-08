Shutdown Pauses New Drug Reviews, CDC Issues New COVID Guidance, CGT Meets on Mesa

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Products

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

The U.S. government is now in its second week of a shutdown —with the FDA having paused acceptance of all new drug applications for the duration. But it was business as usual at the CDC, which adopted the recent recommendations of its newly revamped advisory committee on chickenpox and COVID-19 vaccines. And another senior leader, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Jeanne Marrazzo , was fired last week, after filing a whistleblower report.

Across the country, cell and gene therapy leaders arrived in Phoenix for the annual Meeting on the Mesa , as the space remains in a state of flux—with regulatory and M&A momentum being stalled by commercial and market challenges. Takeda , for one, is looking to offload its cell therapy platform after years of hefty investment.

President Donald Trump’s long-awaited tariffs did not hit on Oct. 1 as promised. But in the face of the looming levies, Pfizer signed a drug pricing deal with the White House that provides a three-year exemption. Amgen appears to be climbing onboard as well, announcing that its lipid-lowering drug Repatha will be available at a steep discount. These moves are all well and good for Big Pharma players, but a recent report from CRB reveals most smaller biopharma companies are not planning any investments to offset tariffs.

In our weekly weight loss segment, Skye Bioscience ’s cannabinoid receptor 1-targeting candidate nimacimab failed to outpace placebo in reducing body weight but elicited “intriguing synergy” in combination with Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, according to William Blair analysts. And regulatory documents shed further light on Pfizer’s $4.9 billion takeover of Metsera, in which the New York pharma beat out two higher bidders for the promising obesity startup.