Shutdown Pauses New Drug Reviews, CDC Issues New COVID Guidance, CGT Meets on Mesa

October 8, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

The U.S. government remains shut down, with the FDA closed for new drug applications until further notice; cell and gene therapy leaders gather for the annual meeting in Phoenix with the field in a state of flux; Pfizer and Amgen will make drugs available at a discount as President Donald Trump’s tariffs still loom; and new regulatory documents show how Pfizer beat out the competition for Metsera.

The U.S. government is now in its second week of a shutdown—with the FDA having paused acceptance of all new drug applications for the duration. But it was business as usual at the CDC, which adopted the recent recommendations of its newly revamped advisory committee on chickenpox and COVID-19 vaccines. And another senior leader, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Jeanne Marrazzo, was fired last week, after filing a whistleblower report.

Across the country, cell and gene therapy leaders arrived in Phoenix for the annual Meeting on the Mesa, as the space remains in a state of flux—with regulatory and M&A momentum being stalled by commercial and market challenges. Takeda, for one, is looking to offload its cell therapy platform after years of hefty investment.

President Donald Trump’s long-awaited tariffs did not hit on Oct. 1 as promised. But in the face of the looming levies, Pfizer signed a drug pricing deal with the White House that provides a three-year exemption. Amgen appears to be climbing onboard as well, announcing that its lipid-lowering drug Repatha will be available at a steep discount. These moves are all well and good for Big Pharma players, but a recent report from CRB reveals most smaller biopharma companies are not planning any investments to offset tariffs.

In our weekly weight loss segment, Skye Bioscience’s cannabinoid receptor 1-targeting candidate nimacimab failed to outpace placebo in reducing body weight but elicited “intriguing synergy” in combination with Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, according to William Blair analysts. And regulatory documents shed further light on Pfizer’s $4.9 billion takeover of Metsera, in which the New York pharma beat out two higher bidders for the promising obesity startup.

Finally, make sure to check out The 5 Most Powerful Women in Biopharma and BioSpace’s inaugural 40 Under 40, highlighting 40 young leaders who have made an impact on the biopharma industry.

Podcasts The Weekly Weight loss Obesity Government Regulatory Gene therapy Mergers & acquisitions Rare diseases Tariffs C-suite Vaccines Cell therapy CDC
Pfizer Metsera Novo Nordisk Takeda
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
