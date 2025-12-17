Ossama Eissa is Chief Operating Officer at Cellares, the world’s first Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO). He brings more than 20 years of biopharma leadership experience, including roles at Novartis, Lonza, and Legend Biotech. At Novartis, he led the ramp up for commercial supply of Kymriah®, the first FDA-approved CAR T therapy; at Legend Biotech, he led the ramp up of commercial supply that supported the global launch of Carvykti®.

At Cellares, Ossama leads global operations and the expansion of the company’s automated IDMO Smart Factory network in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. His experience in scaling complex, regulated manufacturing systems drives Cellares’ mission to make cell therapies accessible, affordable, and available to every patient in need.