Corsera Raises $80M as First Preventative Heart Disease Program Moves Into Clinic

January 7, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
The cardiovascular biotech was also named as one of BioSpace’s top startups to watch on Wednesday.

Cardiovascular disease biotech Corsera Health, which was named Wednesday as one of BioSpace’s NextGen companies to watch, has raised $80 million in a series A while advancing its initial siRNA prospect into the clinic.

Co-CEO and founder John Maraganore pitched in to the fundraising round, which was co-led by Forbion and Population Health Partners.

Corsera, which emerged in September 2025, aims to extend healthspan by reducing the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The biotech is developing an AI-enabled tool to predict lifetime ASCVD risk, which will be combined with therapies meant to be administered once to prevent the disease.

Corsera’s two programs aim to use siRNA to silence the expression of PCSK9 to lower LDL-cholesterol and angiotensinogen (AGT) to reduce blood pressure. The lead program is COR-1004, an siRNA therapy that reduces levels of the PCSK9 protein.

In addition to the fundraising, Corsera also announced that COR-1004 has moved into a Phase I clinical trial with dosing underway. This initial test will examine the safety and tolerability of the injectable drug with secondary goals measuring clinical activity. Specifically, Corsera will be watching to see if the therapy can knock down levels of plasma PCSK9 and serum LDL-C. These initial proof-of-concept data are expected this year.

Besides COR-1004, Corsera is also planning to initiate a Phase I test for COR-2003, which targets AGT.

Along with Maraganore, former CEO of Alnylam, Corsera was founded by Clive Meanwell, another biotech legend who cofounded and led Metsera as CEO.

