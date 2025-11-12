Pfizer Wins Metsera, Trump Strikes GLP-1 Pricing Deal, FDA Awards More Priority Vouchers

> Listen on Spotify

One of biopharma’s most memorable bidding wars finally came to an end on Friday—with Metsera right back in the arms of its original suitor, but with Pfizer paying around $10 billion for the rights to the obesity biotech, a nearly $3 billion increase over its original bid. But while Novo Nordisk may have bowed out of that race, the company still made headlines this past week, with CEO Maziar Mike Doustdar joining Eli Lilly head David Ricks at the White House on Thursday to announce a deal that will see their GLP-1 drugs offered at about $350 per month.

This marks a significant discount to the current list prices of $1086 and $1350 for Lilly’s obesity drug Zepbound and Novo’s comparator Wegovy, respectively. No matter how low they go, however, the GLP-1 leaders can still be undercut by compounders, Steven Grossman, policy and regulatory consultant and author of the FDA Matters blog, told BioSpace this week.

Speaking of Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharma had a busy week, reporting 20% weight loss in a mid-stage study of its amylin agonist eloralintide that William Blair analysts said “validates [the] amylin agonist class.” Lilly also netted two new partners, inking a $1.2 billion RNAi pact with SangeneBio to target metabolic diseases and licensing a genetic eye disease therapy from MeiraGTx Holdings for up to $475 million.

On the regulatory front, the FDA awarded the second round of priority review vouchers under its new Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers program. Unlike the first cohort of vouchers, which was announced in October, this group mostly consisted of products already on the market—with the exception of Lilly’s orforglipron.