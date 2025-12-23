SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Neurocrine’s Valbenazine Fails Phase III Neurodevelopmental Disorder Trial

December 23, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
vector illustration arrows miss the target board

iStock, Wel_nofri

Analysts said the outcome is disappointing because there are no approved treatments for dyskinetic cerebral palsy, but the setback had little impact on Neurocrine’s valuation.

A Phase III trial of Neurocrine Biosciences’ valbenazine in dyskinetic cerebral palsy has missed its primary and key secondary endpoints.

The study randomized children and adults with the nonprogressive neurodevelopmental disorder to take either valbenazine, which Neurocrine sells as Ingrezza in other indications, or placebo orally once a day for 14 weeks. Neurocrine’s primary endpoint looked at changes in the severity of chorea, the involuntary, jerky movements associated with the condition, from baseline to the final two weeks of the trial.

San Diego-based Neurocrine said the trial missed its primary endpoint but has yet to share data. Secondary endpoints tracked the effect of valbenazine on other motor symptom measures and different aspects of dyskinetic cerebral palsy (DCP).

William Blair analysts said in a note to investors that the failure is disappointing because there are no approved treatments for DCP. While Neurocrine’s press release lacked a comment on the future of valbenazine in DCP, the analysts removed the indication from their assessment of the value of the vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor.

DCP was a small part of the Neurocrine valuation calculated by the analysts, who said the removal of the opportunity had a minimal impact on their target share price or thesis. Neurocrine shares fell 1.55% to $145.25 in premarket trading Tuesday. The analysts said investors will be focused on the company’s execution and commercial performance in 2026.

Neurocrine markets Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease. Product sales rose 12% to $687 million in the third quarter. Investors saw the Inflation Reduction Act negotiations for Teva Pharmaceuticals’ rival drug Austedo as a potential headwind for Ingrezza going into the reveal of the new price last month.

With Teva agreeing to a 38% price cut, BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors that the “relatively low discount” reads as a positive for Neurocrine’s Ingrezza. Eric Benevich, Neurocrine’s chief commercial officer, said at a Piper Sandler event this month that the situation is “very manageable,” adding that the company expects to maintain coverage in 2027 and continue to grow.

The launch of Crenessity, which won FDA approval in congenital adrenal hyperplasia one year ago, is the company’s other commercial focus. Neurocrine reported Crenessity sales of $98 million in the third quarter. Matt Abernethy, Neurocrine’s chief financial officer, said at the Piper Sandler event that the company is “not satisfied with where we’re at” with the drug, adding that “we’re going to accelerate that path to peak.”

Beyond its commercial drugs, Neurocrine has late-stage programs in neuropsychiatry and an early-stage pipeline in obesity that it discussed at a recent R&D day. BMO analysts said the event featured “positive neuropsych updates followed by puzzling disclosures around new efforts in obesity.” The analysts expressed concern about Neurocrine’s ability to generate a return on investment in the fast-moving obesity field.

Neuroscience Phase III Clinical research
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Money or health. Scale of balance between money, dollar and medicine, pill. Cost of health. Compare of price healthcare and healthy. Seesaw between wealth and healthy. Treatment or savings. Vector.
Drug pricing
Trump Administration Reaches Pricing Agreements with 9 More Drugmakers
December 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Hands offering money with a circular chart at the center, symbolizing shareholder equity, crowdfunding, business partnerships, and investments
IPO
Radiopharma-Focused Aktis Squeezes in IPO to End Biotech Drought
December 22, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Policy
Disc Shares Slip Amid Report FDA’s Prasad is Skeptical of Bitopertin’s Efficacy
December 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Hand holding a lung shape symbol against a blue background. World tuberculosis day, world no tobacco day, lung cancer, pulmonary hypertension, pneumonia
Lung cancer
AstraZeneca’s ATR Inhibitor Fails to Improve Survival in Phase III Lung Cancer Trial
December 22, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong