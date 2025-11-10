SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Lilly Makes $1.2B RNAi Pact With SangeneBio, Targets Metabolic Diseases

November 10, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Indianapolis, U.S. - April 16, 2016: Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals VII

iStock, jetcityimage

Eli Lilly has been on a dealmaking spree this year, with a few deals worth $1 billion or more. Aside from SangeneBio, these include SiteOne, Verve and Scorpion.

Eli Lilly has put $1.2 billion on the line to join hands with Boston-based SangeneBio and its RNAi platform, in a bid to further entrench itself at the head of the metabolic disease pack.

Details of the deal, announced Saturday, are scant. The companies did not provide a specific financial breakdown of the agreement, disclosing only that the $1.2 billion sum will cover an upfront payment plus discovery, development, regulatory and commercial milestones. On top of these commitments, SangeneBio will be entitled to tiered royalties on sales of products that make it to the market.

The partners have also yet to disclose what specific diseases they want to prioritize and which targets they’re going after. Lilly and SangeneBio will leverage the biotech’s proprietary LEAD platform, which allows for the targeted delivery of RNAi therapeutics to muscles, fat tissues or to the central nervous system.

On its website, SangeneBio also claims that its RNAi therapies use “clinically validated chemistries,” resulting in a “de-risked safety profile.” Most noteworthy to patients, however, is the ability of LEAD to produce subcutaneously delivered and long-acting therapies that can be administered “as infrequently as twice per year,” according to Saturday’s release.

With Saturday’s agreement, Lilly continues its aggressive dealmaking streak this year. Last month, the pharma swallowed gene therapy specialist Adverum Biotechnologies for up to $261.7 million, an acquisition that gives the pharma access to an intravitreal asset for wet age-related macular degeneration. In June, Lilly also bought gene editor Verve Therapeutics for up to $1.3 billion, earning its pipeline of therapies for cardiovascular conditions.

In May, Lilly made a $1 billion acquisition play for SiteOne Therapeutics, aiming to go into the non-opioid pain space. The purchase gave the pharma a NaV1.8 blocker in mid-stage development, following in the footsteps of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Journavx.

Lilly also started the year with a hefty $2.5 billion bet for Scorpion Therapeutics’ STX-478, a small-molecule drug designed to block the PI3Kα molecule. The asset is being tested for breast cancer and other solid tumors.

Lilly’s SangeneBio partnership comes as its main obesity rival Novo Nordisk lost its very public bidding war against Pfizer for Metsera. On Friday, Pfizer upped its acquisition offer to $10 billion—matching Novo’s latest proposal last week. Metsera has agreed to Pfizer’s adjusted offer, bringing to a close a high-profile tug-of-war that has spawned at least two lawsuits and has roped in the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Metabolic disorders
Eli Lilly and Company
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
North view of the White House, with waving flag and cloudy sky, on a reflective surface that could be glass or water. 3D Illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Novo CEO Fires Back at Pfizer From White House: ‘Put Your Hand in Your Pocket’
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
IgA nephropathy
Vera Builds ‘Compelling Profile’ for Atacicept in IgAN, Eyes Q4 Filing
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The headquarters of Intellia Therapeutics, a brick building with two triangular shapes in its roof
Gene therapy
Patient Dies After Receiving Intellia’s CRISPR Gene Therapy Candidate
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Oct 9, 2019 Milpitas / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson Vision offices in Silicon Valley; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. is part of the American multinational corporation Johnson&Johnson
Approvals
J&J Wins Expansion for Top-Selling Cancer Drug in First for Smoldering Multiple Myeloma
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac