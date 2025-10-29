SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Novartis’ Big Buy, Q3 Earnings, Regeneron’s Dropped Cell Therapy, More

October 29, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

As third-quarter earnings continue to roll out, Novartis makes headlines with the second biggest acquisition of the year; Novartis’ CEO also downplayed the impact of Big Pharma pricing deals with the Trump administration; Regeneron continued the trend of dropping cell therapy assets; BioSpace takes a look at how the FDA is functioning mid-shutdown.

Novartis started the week early with a Sunday afternoon announcement of the acquisition of neuromuscular drug developer Avidity Biosciences for $12B. That’s the second biggest buy of the year after Johnson & Johnson’s January acquisition of Intra-Cellular. The Avidity buy could read through positively to Dyne Therapeutics, as both are aiming to treat neuromuscular ailments with RNA-targeting therapies. Dyne shares have nearly doubled over the past month, jumping approximately 40% after Novartis’ news dropped.

The Avidity deal is the latest in an uptick on the pharma M&A front. Also this week, Eli Lilly doubled down on gene therapy with a pick up of Adverum Biotechnologies and its lead program for wet age-related macular degeneration. And Roche, which last month acquired 89bio in a $3.5 billion deal centered on a MASH candidate, said in its third-quarter earnings call on Thursday that more deals could be in the future. Finally, beyond the big guys, Leerink Partners predicts which small- to mid-cap firms might also be on the hunt for new pipeline goodies.

Following the dealmaking news, Novartis held its earning call on Tuesday. CEO Vas Narasimhan downplayed the deals Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Amgen have made with the White House, saying they don’t address the root of the drug pricing problem President Donald Trump hopes to solve.

On other earnings calls, BioMarin announced plans to divest the hemophilia gene therapy Roctavian. Regeneron faced further questions about Eylea and issues with the Catalent plant that’s been tripping up its regulatory applications. But the company didn’t address last week’s news that it was dropping a CAR T asset picked up from 2seventy bio. These are but two of the latest examples of underperforming assets in the cell and gene therapy space.

BridgeBio had positive news for patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy this week after acing a Phase III trial for an investigational substrate supplementation therapy. Analysts predict the asset could be before the FDA later this year or early next. 

Finally, with the U.S. government shutdown going on a month, BioSpace takes a look at how the FDA is operating.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
