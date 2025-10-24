Tom Sebok is a managing partner at the New England Consulting Group. With decades of experience across healthcare and life sciences, Sebok has advised many of the world’s leading organizations in biopharma, medical devices and health systems. His client work spans companies such as Pfizer, Lilly, Amgen, AbbVie, Abbott, J&J, CooperVision, Bayer, BioCodex, Merck, Haleon and Nestlé Health Science, as well as major payors and providers including Blue Cross, UnitedHealthcare, Stamford Health, HSS, Mass General and Health Advocate.