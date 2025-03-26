Trump’s Pharma Tariffs, Monarez for CDC, Novo’s New Obesity Play, More

> Listen on Spotify

President Donald Trump doubled down on tariff threats targeting pharma, saying additional levies on pharmaceuticals will come “at some point,” per CNBC. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson became the latest big pharma to respond to Trump’s warning of potential tariffs if companies don’t reshore their manufacturing, announcing a massive $55 billion U.S. manufacturing and R&D investment. Not all companies are on board, however: AstraZeneca is looking eastward, pumping $2.5 billion into a new research facility in Beijing.

Also on the policy front, Trump nominated acting CDC director Susan Monarez for the top job after pulling his first nominee, Dave Weldon , days before his senate hearing was expected to begin. If confirmed, Monarez would be the first CDC director since 1953 to not have a medical degree; she holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin.

In weight loss news, Novo Nordisk is paying China-based United Laboratories $200 million upfront to license a triple agonist of the GLP-1, GIP and glucagon receptors that could one day compete with Eli Lilly’s retatrutide. And BioSpace examines the next great challenge for GLP-1s: oral formulation manufacturing.

Two more therapeutic spaces in focus last week are Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy , where companies including Dyne Therapeutics, REGENXBIO and Novartis presented new data on their respective candidates. And the Duchenne community continued to react to news of the death of a patient taking Sarepta’s approved gene therapy Elevidys .

In cardiovascular news, Alnylam won a much-anticipated approval for Amvuttra as the first RNAi silencer for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, setting up a three-way race with Pfizer’s tafamidis—marketed as Vyndaqel and Vyndama—and BridgeBio’s Attruby. Next up is Milestone Therapeutics’ CARDAMYST in paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, which has a PDUFA date of March 27.