Trump’s Pharma Tariffs, Monarez for CDC, Novo’s New Obesity Play, More

March 26, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Annalee Armstrong, Dan Samorodnitsky

President Donald Trump continues to warn of tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry; Susan Monarez replaces Dave Weldon as CDC director nominee; Novo Nordisk joins the triple-G race; Alnylam wins approval for Amvuttra in ATTR-CM; and Cassava Sciences ends development of simufilam in Alzheimer’s.

President Donald Trump doubled down on tariff threats targeting pharma, saying additional levies on pharmaceuticals will come “at some point,” per CNBC. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson became the latest big pharma to respond to Trump’s warning of potential tariffs if companies don’t reshore their manufacturing, announcing a massive $55 billion U.S. manufacturing and R&D investment. Not all companies are on board, however: AstraZeneca is looking eastward, pumping $2.5 billion into a new research facility in Beijing.

Also on the policy front, Trump nominated acting CDC director Susan Monarez for the top job after pulling his first nominee, Dave Weldon, days before his senate hearing was expected to begin. If confirmed, Monarez would be the first CDC director since 1953 to not have a medical degree; she holds a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin.

In weight loss news, Novo Nordisk is paying China-based United Laboratories $200 million upfront to license a triple agonist of the GLP-1, GIP and glucagon receptors that could one day compete with Eli Lilly’s retatrutide. And BioSpace examines the next great challenge for GLP-1s: oral formulation manufacturing.

Two more therapeutic spaces in focus last week are Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy, where companies including Dyne Therapeutics, REGENXBIO and Novartis presented new data on their respective candidates. And the Duchenne community continued to react to news of the death of a patient taking Sarepta’s approved gene therapy Elevidys.

In cardiovascular news, Alnylam won a much-anticipated approval for Amvuttra as the first RNAi silencer for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, setting up a three-way race with Pfizer’s tafamidis—marketed as Vyndaqel and Vyndama—and BridgeBio’s Attruby. Next up is Milestone Therapeutics’ CARDAMYST in paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, which has a PDUFA date of March 27.

Finally, the saga of Cassava Sciences’ Alzheimer’s hopeful simufilam is over, as the company announced it has ended development of the controversial candidate.

Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
