Sarepta Gets Reprieve, RFK Jr.’s New Changes, Roche’s Alzheimer’s Comeback and Q2 Earnings

The Sarepta saga continued into another week as the FDA recommended that the voluntary hold on the company’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy be lifted for ambulatory patients, after determining that the death of an 8-year-old Brazilian Duchenne patient who had received Elevidys’ was not caused by the drug. Sarepta’s stock has swung wildly and its transparency questioned after it elected not to reveal the death of a third patient—a participant in a trial of a gene therapy for limb girdle muscular dystrophy—during a business update last week.

Speaking of entities—or individuals—who have trouble staying out of the news, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to dissolve the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force because it is “too woke.” Also on Monday, Kennedy addressed what he called the “broken” vaccine injury compensation program . Without offering details, he vowed to “fix” the U.S.’s VICP and return it to its “original Congressional intent.”

On the business side of the biopharma house, Q2 earnings are in full swing, with AstraZeneca announcing estimate-beating numbers and CEO Pascal Soriot saying the world “needs to share” in global pharma R&D, while Merck cut $3 billion to support an aggressive launch schedule. Meanwhile, a week ahead of its own earnings report, Novo Nordisk named a new CEO and lowered its 2025 sales guidance for the second time this year.

In clinical development, the Alzheimer’s Association Annual Conference is underway in Toronto, with Roche’s trontinemab the standout so far. In a Phase Ib/IIa trial, the next-gen anti-amyloid antibody rapidly cleared amyloid from the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease after just seven months—besting the 18-month timeframe for Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi and Eli Lilly’s Kisunla. While Leqembi and Kisunla have shown some progress is slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s, their effect size is modest and they don’t work for all patients—leaving plenty of room for symptomatic treatments , such as those being developed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. The space is gearing up for several readouts , for both symptomatic and disease-modifying therapies alike.

And in BioPharm Executive this week, we dig into the top VC rounds so far this year and highlight a few scrappy biotechs walking the solo road.

