Cassava Sciences Inc.

An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
As the DOJ and SEC look into two of its senior employees, Cassava Sciences’ CEO and one senior vice president have departed the company.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: MRI scans of the brain/iStock, Nomadsoul
Drug Development
Cassava Defends Alzheimer’s Asset in Response to Data Manipulation Allegations
The biopharma’s data manipulation controversy continues with a recently leaked City University of New York report, which found signs of “egregious” and “deliberate” misconduct by a company advisor.
October 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
simonkr_Getty Images
Drug Development
Cassava’s Mixed Alzheimer’s Data Underwhelms Investors (Updated)
Cassava Sciences reported Phase II data from its Alzheimer’s candidate simufilam Tuesday. The company’s stock dropped 17% following the reveal.
January 24, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Policy
Cassava Files Defamation Suit against Short Sellers Linked to Data Manipulation Allegations - Updated
Cassava filed a lawsuit in federal court against individuals linked to a Citizen’s Petition filed with the FDA that raised concerns about data manipulation in a clinical study of simufilam.
November 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Journal Clears Cassava of Data Manipulation Charges, Citing Lack of Evidence
Cassava Sciences has been informed by the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease that there is no evidence to support the charges, the company said Thursday.
August 18, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
An old man looking at camera, covering his mouth with his hand. Black and white photo.
Drug Development
Two New Triggers for Alzheimer’s Identified: What Does it Mean?
Researchers have found that two common viruses—the varicella zoster and herpes simplex viruses—likely constitute a pathway that leads to Alzheimer’s disease.
August 4, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of SOPA Images via Getty Images
Policy
DOJ Opens Probe Into Falsified Data Allegations Against Cassava
The probe will be led by investigators experienced in determining whether or not entities have defrauded consumers, investors or government agencies.
July 27, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Elderly woman sitting alone and looking sadly outside the window
Drug Development
Scientific Community Questions Anti-Amyloid Theory - the Basis for Seminal Alzheimer’s Work
The data used to support the argument that Aβ*56 is responsible for the Alzheimer’s Disease hallmark of memory loss appears to have been fabricated or heavily tampered with.
July 22, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of SOPA Images via Getty Images
Drug Development
Another Journal Retracts Paper Co-Authored by Cassava Sciences Key Collaborator
Cassava Sciences is reeling after another journal retracted an article co-authored by a key collaborator on its experimental Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic, simufilam.
June 2, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Cassava Sciences Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results and Operational Updates
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member Sanford “Sandy” Robertson
August 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Cassava Sciences to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Recent Developments and Provide a Company Update on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 am ET
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Cassava Sciences Announces Expansion of Open-Label Extension Trials
July 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Cassava Sciences Announces Changes in Executive Leadership, Enhanced Corporate Governance and Other Initiatives
July 17, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Cassava Sciences Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results and Clinical Updates on Phase 3 Trials of Simufilam
May 10, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Lone Star Bio
Cassava Sciences Announces Over $125 Million Raised from Warrant Distribution
May 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
Tomorrow is Last Day to Trade SAVAW Warrants on NASDAQ
May 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Lone Star Bio
Redemption Date Announced for Warrants - April 15, 2024
April 15, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Cassava Sciences Announces Completion of an Interim Safety Review of Oral Simufilam On-going Phase 3 Trials
March 25, 2024
 · 
6 min read
