SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Spinal muscular atrophy

Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Next-Gen SMA Gene Therapy Effective in Older Children
After bringing Zolgensma to market in 2019 as the first gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, Novartis is back with a similar therapy for older patients.
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business consultant. Hands help a businessman is falling from a graph vector
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Biohaven Disappoints Again, This Time in Phase II/III Bipolar Mania Trial
Biohaven in recent months has reported a clinical stumble in spinal muscular atrophy, alongside a Phase I readout for its protein degrader candidate that investors found underwhelming.
March 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Approvals
Roche’s Evrysdi Becomes First Pill Cleared for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Evrysdi is the first, and so far only, noninvasive disease-modifying treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.
February 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Biogen’s headquarters in Massachusetts
Layoffs
Biogen Trims Research Workforce, Higher-Dose SMA Drug Accepted for Regulatory Review
In a good-news-bad-news week for Biogen, the company will cut an undisclosed number of employees, just as a higher dose of its Ionis-partnered therapy Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy will be considered by the FDA and EMA.
January 23, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Missed Target
Neurodegenerative disease
Biohaven Drug Misses in Phase III for SMA, Will Be Tested in Obesity
While taldefgrobep alfa failed to show improved motor function in spinal muscular atrophy, treated patients saw a marked reduction in body fat. Biohaven plans to launch a Phase II trial in obesity by the end of the year.
November 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boy sitting in a wheelchair
Neurodegenerative disease
Scholar Rock’s Shares Soar 300% After Phase III Win in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
With Monday’s data from SAPPHIRE, Scholar Rock is building toward regulatory submissions for apitegromab in spinal muscular atrophy in the first quarter of 2025.
October 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Novartis building in Switzerland
Business
Novartis Inks Potential $1.3B Gene Therapy Deal with Voyager to Target Neuro
The Swiss pharma is looking to leverage Voyager Therapeutics’ capsid technology for gene therapies aimed at treating Huntington’s disease and spinal muscular atrophy.
January 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Royalty Boosts Struggling PTC with Additional $1B for Royalties on Roche’s Evrysdi
The deal with PTC Therapeutics increases Royalty Pharma’s stake to 13% of total royalties garnered by Evrysdi, the blockbuster drug for spinal muscular atrophy licensed and marketed by Roche.
October 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Scholar Rock Continues to Build Case for SMA Drug with New Data (Updated)
New data from Scholar Rock’s Phase II TOPAZ trial showed its investigational antibody apitegromab improves quality of life in types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy patients.
October 24, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy Taljat David/Getty Images
Drug Development
Novartis’ Zolgensma Under Fire Again as Nature Retracts 2010 Paper
Novartis’ gene therapy Zolgensma is again under a cloud of doubt after Nature Biotechnology retracted its 2010 article noting “issues” regarding data cited in a key figure in the report.
October 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
FDA approves Roche’s Evrysdi tablet as first and only tablet for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
February 13, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
FDA Approves Genentech’s Evrysdi Tablet as First and Only Tablet for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
February 13, 2025
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
FDA and EMA Accept Applications for Higher Dose Regimen of Nusinersen in SMA
January 23, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Majority of Children With Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treated With Genentech’s Evrysdi Are Able to Sit, Stand and Walk Independently, Two-Year Data Demonstrate
October 14, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Majority of children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treated with Roche’s Evrysdi are able to sit, stand and walk independently, two-year data demonstrate
October 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Size to Reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Increased Popularity of Gene Therapy
July 17, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Biotech Bay
Five-year Data for Genentech’s Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk
June 7, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Policy
Majority of Newborn Babies With Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treated With Genentech’s Evrysdi Able to Sit Independently After 1 Year of Treatment
October 4, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
Biohaven’s Taldefgrobep Alfa Receives EU Orphan Drug Designation for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
July 31, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Four-Year Follow-Up Data for Genentech’s Evrysdi Show Continued Increase in Number of Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Able to Sit, Stand and Walk
June 30, 2023
 · 
9 min read
FDA
Biohaven’s Taldefgrobep Alfa Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
February 21, 2023
 · 
5 min read
FDA
PerkinElmer Announces its EONIS SCID-SMA Kit is First to Receive Marketing Authorization by U.S. FDA for SMA Screening in Newborns
November 14, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Size to Hit USD 18.9 BN by 2030
November 7, 2022
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Positive New Data for Genentech’s Evrysdi in Largest Trial Ever Undertaken in Patients With Previously-Treated Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
October 12, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Biophytis Presents Preclinical Efficacy Data for Sarconeos (BIO101) in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a Rare Neuromuscular Disease
June 16, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Genetown
New Data Presented at Cure SMA Reveal Residual Unmet Needs in Young SMA Patients Treated With Gene Therapy and Suggest Further Potential of Using SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
June 15, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Policy
FDA Approves Label Extension for Evrysdi® for Infants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Under 2 Months Old
May 31, 2022
 · 
8 min read
Policy
FDA Approves Genentech’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) for Use in Babies Under Two Months With Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
May 31, 2022
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
New Data for Genentech’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) Demonstrate Long-Term Efficacy and Safety in a Broad Population of People With Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
March 16, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Policy
FDA Grants Evrysdi® Priority Review Based on Results From Treating Pre-Symptomatic Infants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
January 25, 2022
 · 
8 min read
Load More