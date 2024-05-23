Management
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
In this episode, hear from senior leaders at Microsoft and IQVIA to get their take on how generative AI is impacting productivity, employee engagement and how to mitigate risks.
In this webinar, we discuss how to create policies that are fair for both remote and local workers; vaccination policies; travel policies; communication strategies and managing employee relations in regards to these changes.
BioSpace was delighted to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can prepare for a return to the office, and how to approach new policies related to Covid-19, mental health support, remote work culture, and more. This was a thoughtful discussion with insights from CalciMedica, Sutro Biopharma, Affinity Empowering, Axogen and Chiasma.
In challenging conditions, how can employers optimize the employee experience to retain their top talent and make the most of their current teams?
BioSpace has created guidelines on how biopharma organizations, large and small, can effectively support employee resource groups (ERGs), encouraging both their creation and ongoing participation.
Providing extra benefits and perks to parents in the workplace can be polarizing, but it doesn’t have to be.
The pendulum has swung back in favor of employees, and employers are struggling to retain employees as workers become less engaged.
Scott Rivers, president and managing partner of an executive search and talent branding firm, weighs in on what managers can do to keep top talent.
Unlimited paid time off may seem like a way to prevent burnout, but for many, it has the opposite effect.
Proximity bias, a term that describes how managers tend to favor those they see in person, may force remote and hybrid workers to work harder to keep up with their in-person counterparts.
Those who work in the biopharma industry often see more setbacks than successes. To understand how to overcome failures, BioSpace spoke with two experts on coping with setbacks and staying positive.
BioSpace’s Recruitment Market Q3 Update shows that both employers and employees in the life sciences have noticed quiet quitting in action. Read on to find out the signs, effects and prevalence of it in biopharma.