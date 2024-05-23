SUBSCRIBE
Management

Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Career Advice
Manager’s Toolbox: Exploring Empathy, Intellectual Curiosity, and Vulnerability
Whether they’re newly minted managers or C-suite executives, effective managers often lead with empathy, intellectual curiosity and vulnerability.
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Bruce Wu
Illustration showing two employees engaged in their work
Career Advice
Career Support, Development Trump Pay, According to Recent Reports
Career support is the No. 2 driver of employee engagement while learning and development is No. 3, according to a new Right Management report. A recent BioSpace survey supports those findings.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: A scale balancing cash with employee nee
Employer Resources
In an Evolving Market, HR Leaders Balance Business Needs with Employee Engagement
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
March 21, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Integrating AI in life sciences to change employee behavior with Microsoft and IQVIA
In this episode, hear from senior leaders at Microsoft and IQVIA to get their take on how generative AI is impacting productivity, employee engagement and how to mitigate risks.
December 7, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Webinar: The New Hybrid Workplace: Creating Fair Policies
In this webinar, we discuss how to create policies that are fair for both remote and local workers; vaccination policies; travel policies; communication strategies and managing employee relations in regards to these changes.
October 6, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: The Future of Biopharma: Laying the Groundwork for a Post-Pandemic Workplace
BioSpace was delighted to host a virtual panel discussion to hear how workplaces can prepare for a return to the office, and how to approach new policies related to Covid-19, mental health support, remote work culture, and more. This was a thoughtful discussion with insights from CalciMedica, Sutro Biopharma, Affinity Empowering, Axogen and Chiasma.
October 6, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Report: How to Maximize Employee Retention
In challenging conditions, how can employers optimize the employee experience to retain their top talent and make the most of their current teams?
August 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Supporting Employee Resource Groups
BioSpace has created guidelines on how biopharma organizations, large and small, can effectively support employee resource groups (ERGs), encouraging both their creation and ongoing participation.
August 21, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Parent working remotely with child in la
Employer Resources
How to Support Working Parents Without Alienating Child-Free Staff
Providing extra benefits and perks to parents in the workplace can be polarizing, but it doesn’t have to be.
June 28, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Employee distracted during meeting/Andre
Employer Resources
Report: Talent War Rages On as Employee Engagement Continues to Decline
The pendulum has swung back in favor of employees, and employers are struggling to retain employees as workers become less engaged.
June 14, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: A group of employees collaborating/jacob
Employer Resources
Opinion: Manage a Team? Here’s How to Keep Your Top Performers
Scott Rivers, president and managing partner of an executive search and talent branding firm, weighs in on what managers can do to keep top talent.
June 12, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Scott Rivers
Pictured: Desk chair with sign attached that reads
Employer Resources
Too Much of a Good Thing: The Truth About Unlimited PTO
Unlimited paid time off may seem like a way to prevent burnout, but for many, it has the opposite effect.
June 9, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Photo shows man drinking coffee and working remote
Employer Resources
Proximity Bias: Are In-Office Workers at an Advantage Over Remote Workers?
Proximity bias, a term that describes how managers tend to favor those they see in person, may force remote and hybrid workers to work harder to keep up with their in-person counterparts.
March 30, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Employer Resources
How to Cope with Setbacks and Stay Positive in an Unpredictable Industry
Those who work in the biopharma industry often see more setbacks than successes. To understand how to overcome failures, BioSpace spoke with two experts on coping with setbacks and staying positive.
December 8, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Courtesy of SDI Productions/Getty Images
Employer Resources
Quiet Quitting: Signs, Effects and Prevalence in the Biopharma Industry
BioSpace’s Recruitment Market Q3 Update shows that both employers and employees in the life sciences have noticed quiet quitting in action. Read on to find out the signs, effects and prevalence of it in biopharma.
October 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Christie Adams
