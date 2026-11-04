AbbVie bets up to $1.47B for Nxera’s discarded IBD program

AbbVie is doling out $100 million in cash to gain exclusive licensing rights to Nxera Pharma’s EP4 receptor agonist program in inflammatory bowel disease.

Under the terms of the deal, Nxera could collect up to $1.37 billion more in milestone payments, plus tiered royalties, according to a Wednesday release.

In exchange, AbbVie will gain access to Nxera’s EP4 agonist program, including global rights to develop and commercialize an oral small molecule called NXE0033744 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IBD is a group of chronic inflammatory conditions impacting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract—primarily ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Japan-based Nxera, which rebranded from Sosei Heptares in 2024, culled the IBD program as part of a restructuring in November 2025 that also claimed 15% of the company’s workforce in Japan and the U.K. in the name of clearing the company’s “path to profitability.”

Discovered using Nxera’s NxWave platform, NXE0033744 is designed to address unmet need for patients with IBD that have not experienced satisfactory disease control. The asset is intended to work locally in the GI tract, reducing systemic exposure. NXE0033744 has already been tested in a Phase 1 trial among a group of patients with ulcerative colitis and in a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) challenge cohort.

The AbbVie deal—struck with Nxera’s U.K. subsidiary—builds on an existing alliance between the companies. Two years after penning a 2020 deal in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases worth up to $409 million, AbbVie inked a separate multi-target neuroscience collaboration with the biotech that could eventually total $1.3 billion.

Overall, Jefferies analysts view the deal “positively,” according to a Wednesday note. The deal also includes near-term milestones, which Jefferies believes will contribute to Nxera’s 2027 revenue.

Also on Wednesday, Nxera raised its full year forecast to the high end of its previous range, now targeting 48.8 billion Yen ($307.9 million) in revenue, with AbbVie’s $100 million upfront payment expected on the biotech’s fourth quarter term sheet.

“The upfront payment, together with potential near-term milestone payments, will further strengthen our financial position while enabling Nxera to share in the future success of NXE0033744 and the value it may create,” Nxera CEO Christopher Cargill said in a Wednesday release about the partnership.

With the new cash infusion, Jefferies believes Nxera is likely to remain profitable.

For AbbVie, the deal gives the immunotherapy giant another IBD candidate to potentially build on the success of Skyrizi and Rinvoq—possibly in combination with the blockbusters.

“Since the EP4 agonist acts on the intestinal epithelium, its mechanism of action differs from existing drugs that target the immune system, so we think it will most likely end up being used in combination,” Jefferies wrote.

The fresh pact aligns with recent comments from AbbVie CEO Rob Michael, who said on last week’s earnings call that the pharma has the capacity for more acquisitions and would prefer bolt-on transactions over another megadeal like AbbVie’s $63 billion Allergan buy in 2020.

