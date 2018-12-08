Top 12 Life Sciences Companies Hiring Now for Candidates Like You

Winter and the Holidays are right around the corner, but don't stop your job search! Check out the top companies who are looking for candidates like you right now!

When it's cold outside, grab some cocoa, cuddle up on the couch and research new jobs! Our data shows that the life science job market remains active as we head into winter and the Holidays.

We’ve pulled together a list of the top employers making the biggest staffing pushes. We use our data provided by our job board platform to identify the 12 companies with the most job listings on BioSpace.

AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Regeneron took the top three spots, but there are plenty more companies hiring. Check out the full list of the top companies that are hiring now!

Companies hiring now

Find all jobs on BioSpace.

Next steps for your job search

Join the BioSpace community today to elevate your personal brand and get exposure to the top life science companies and new opportunities. Sign up for job alerts to be the first to know about open positions that align with your expertise. Also, leverage our content to stay up to date on the top industry news and insights.