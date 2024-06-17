Global Blood Therapeutics
In the second half of the calendar year, the biopharma industry continues to ascend in mergers and acquisitions, new drug approvals and big investments, indicate market confidence and growth.
Pfizer announced Monday that it is acquiring the hematology-focused company for $5.4 billion in order to bolster its presence in the multi-billion dollar rare disease market.
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics are surging once again after reports indicate Pfizer is the mystery suitor for the company. Pfizer could potentially pay as much as $5 billion for the company.
On Wednesday, Massachusetts-based ConforMIS said it was suspending all distribution of its orthopedic medical devices to Russia and any Russian-based entities.
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics were up more than 10% in late-afternoon trading following regulatory approval of a supplemental New Drug Application for oral Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of pediatric sickle cell disease.
Although the U.S. FDA largely cleared its calendar ahead of the holidays, it still has a couple open PDUFA dates leading up to January 1, 2022. Here’s a look.
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
The 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition is wrapping up today, with dozens providing updates on clinical trials and preclinical research. Here’s a highlight of just a few of those stories.
The following features are highlights from the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held in-person in Atlanta, GA, and virtually from December 11 to 14.
