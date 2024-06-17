SUBSCRIBE
Global Blood Therapeutics

Business
Biotech Looks to Bounce Back in Second Half of 2022
In the second half of the calendar year, the biopharma industry continues to ascend in mergers and acquisitions, new drug approvals and big investments, indicate market confidence and growth.
August 19, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Deals
Pfizer Doubles Down on Sickle Cell Disease with $5.4B Global Blood Therapeutics Buy
Pfizer announced Monday that it is acquiring the hematology-focused company for $5.4 billion in order to bolster its presence in the multi-billion dollar rare disease market.
August 8, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Soars Following Pfizer M&A Rumors (Updated)
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics are surging once again after reports indicate Pfizer is the mystery suitor for the company. Pfizer could potentially pay as much as $5 billion for the company.
August 5, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Policy
Life Sciences Industry Condemns Russian Invasion, Responds Accordingly
On Wednesday, Massachusetts-based ConforMIS said it was suspending all distribution of its orthopedic medical devices to Russia and any Russian-based entities.
March 3, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Oxbryta gets greenlight for Pediatric SCD treatmen
FDA
Global Blood Therapeutics’ Oxbryta Greenlit for Pediatric SCD Patients Ages 4 to 11
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics were up more than 10% in late-afternoon trading following regulatory approval of a supplemental New Drug Application for oral Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets for the treatment of pediatric sickle cell disease.
December 17, 2021
2 min read
Alex Keown
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Aquestive, BMS, GBT and Strongbridge/Xeris
Although the U.S. FDA largely cleared its calendar ahead of the holidays, it still has a couple open PDUFA dates leading up to January 1, 2022. Here’s a look.
December 17, 2021
3 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 11-17
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
December 17, 2021
16 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Highlights from American Society of Hematology 2021 Meeting
The 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition is wrapping up today, with dozens providing updates on clinical trials and preclinical research. Here’s a highlight of just a few of those stories.
December 14, 2021
6 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Highlights from ASH: GBT, Jazz, Regeneron and More
The following features are highlights from the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held in-person in Atlanta, GA, and virtually from December 11 to 14.
December 13, 2021
4 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Deals
Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics
October 5, 2022
10 min read
Biotech Bay
GBT Supports the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Centers Act of 2022
September 15, 2022
6 min read
BioCapital
GBT and Sickle Cell Disease Association of America to Host 11th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Conference
September 8, 2022
7 min read
Deals
Pfizer to Acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 Billion to Enhance Presence in Rare Hematology
August 8, 2022
16 min read
Biotech Bay
GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - Aug 04, 2022
August 4, 2022
1 min read
Business
GBT to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 8, 2022
July 29, 2022
1 min read
Policy
MHRA Grants Marketing Authorization for GBT’s Oxbryta® (voxelotor) for Use in Great Britain for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease Age 12 Years and Older
July 26, 2022
14 min read
Biotech Bay
GBT Initiates Expanded Access Program for Voxelotor in Patients With Sickle Cell Disease in Brazil
July 14, 2022
10 min read
Biotech Bay
GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - July 07, 2022
July 7, 2022
1 min read
Drug Development
GBT Initiates Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of GBT601 in Patients with Sickle Cell DiseasePhase 2 portion designed to identify the optimal dose for the pivotal Phase 3 portion of the trial
June 29, 2022
9 min read
