Novartis Gene Therapies
NEWS
Novartis has abandoned its ex vivo sickle cell disease program developed using Intellia Therapeutics’ CRISPR gene editing platform, Intellia announced Thursday.
Novartis released new data Monday from its Phase III SPR1NT trial that reinforces the benefits of Zolgensma.
After guiding the commercial rollout of embattled Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm for Biogen, Johanna Rossell has departed the company for a leadership role at Enzyvant.
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
Novartis is the subject of a DOJ inquiry over the company’s marketing and pricing of Entresto over the past five years, receiving a Civil Investigative Demand from the government.
The drug is limited to patients who test at least 20% for a Ki-67 score on an FDA-approved test.
Why not take advantage of the perks of a lower cost of living, slower pace, and opportunities to make a big impact in some important disease areas?
Philip Morris will acquire Vectura to gain access to its inhaled drug formulas to bolster its Beyond Nicotine strategy.
Scorpion Therapeutics announced its new CEO Dr. Axel Hoos while Tenax Therapeutics named Christopher Giordano as its new chief executive.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS