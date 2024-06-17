Novartis Gene Therapies

SUBSCRIBE
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Drug Development
Novartis Drops SCD Gene Therapy Program with Intellia
Novartis has abandoned its ex vivo sickle cell disease program developed using Intellia Therapeutics’ CRISPR gene editing platform, Intellia announced Thursday.
February 23, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Drug Development
New Data Reinforces Impact of Novartis’ Gene Therapy on SMA
Novartis released new data Monday from its Phase III SPR1NT trial that reinforces the benefits of Zolgensma.
March 14, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Enzyvant and Adaptimmune Snag Experienced Chief Commercial Officers
After guiding the commercial rollout of embattled Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm for Biogen, Johanna Rossell has departed the company for a leadership role at Enzyvant.
January 27, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Biggest Biopharma Successes and Flops of 2021
From the continuing fight against COVID-19 to new companies emerging in exciting therapeutic areas to the people who mattered most, here’s a look at just some of the biggest successes, most dramatic flops – and a few that fall somewhere in between.
January 2, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Policy
Novartis Under New DOJ Scrutiny Over Potential Kickback Allegations
Novartis is the subject of a DOJ inquiry over the company’s marketing and pricing of Entresto over the past five years, receiving a Civil Investigative Demand from the government.
October 28, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
FDA Greenlights Lilly Early Breast Cancer Drug - with a Caveat
The drug is limited to patients who test at least 20% for a Ki-67 score on an FDA-approved test.
October 13, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
The BioMidwest Region Features Lifestyle Bonuses and Cutting-Edge Science
Why not take advantage of the perks of a lower cost of living, slower pace, and opportunities to make a big impact in some important disease areas?
July 26, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Deals
Philip Morris Makes $1.44 Billion Bid for UK Inhaled Drug Specialist Vectura Group
Philip Morris will acquire Vectura to gain access to its inhaled drug formulas to bolster its Beyond Nicotine strategy.
July 9, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
New CEOs Named at Two Biopharma Companies
Scorpion Therapeutics announced its new CEO Dr. Axel Hoos while Tenax Therapeutics named Christopher Giordano as its new chief executive.
July 8, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Bio NC
Health Alert for Parents: How one boy is thriving following treatment with a gene therapy after receiving an early diagnosis
October 12, 2022
 · 
7 min read
Policy
Novartis receives approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for Zolgensma® the only gene therapy for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
June 22, 2020
 · 
11 min read
AveXis presents AVXS-101 IT data demonstrating remarkable increases in HFMSE scores and a consistent clinically meaningful response in older patients with SMA Type 2
June 22, 2020
 · 
14 min read
Zolgensma® data shows rapid, significant, clinically meaningful benefit in SMA including prolonged event-free survival, motor milestone achievement and durability now up to 5 years post-dosing
June 22, 2020
 · 
21 min read
AveXis receives positive CHMP opinion for Zolgensma®, the only gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
June 22, 2020
 · 
14 min read
Policy
AveXis receives EC approval and activates “Day One” access program for Zolgensma®, the only gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
June 22, 2020
 · 
14 min read
Business
Catalent Biologics Announces Agreement to Provide Additional Production of Approved Gene Therapy Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
October 31, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
AveXis presents new data at EPNS continuing to show significant therapeutic benefit of Zolgensma® in prolonging event-free survival now up to 5 years of age in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1
September 19, 2019
 · 
18 min read
BIA Separations Selected for Manufacturing Process Development Support for Gene Therapy Pipeline
July 22, 2019
 · 
2 min read
AveXis Announces Innovative Zolgensma® Gene Therapy Access Programs for US Payers and Families
May 24, 2019
 · 
19 min read
