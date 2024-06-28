SUBSCRIBE
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) is a global, biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. At Ipsen, we focus our resources, investments and energy on discovering, developing and commercializing new therapeutic options to provide hope for patients whose lives are challenged by difficult-to-treat diseases. Ipsen’s North American operations and headquarters are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where our fully integrated biopharmaceutical team across External Innovation and Partnering, Research & Development (R&D), Manufacturing and Commercial collaborate. Cambridge is home to Ipsen’s third global hub, in addition to R&D centers in Paris-Saclay in France and Oxford in the United Kingdom. With additional offices in Basking Ridge, N.J. and Mississauga, Ontario, Ipsen employs approximately 600 people in North America. For more information on Ipsen in North America, please visit www.ipsenus.com or www.ipsen.ca.

1 Main Street Unit 700
Cambridge, MA 02142
Tel: 617-679-8500
NEWS
3D rendering of an antibody drug conjugate
Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADCs)
Ipsen Inks Potential $1B First-in-Class ADC Deal With Foreseen
In its second antibody-drug conjugate licensing agreement this year, Ipsen has secured exclusive rights to Foreseen Biotechnology’s FS001, which targets a novel antigen expressed across a range of solid tumors.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Illustration of ADCs and 100-dollar bills
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Lykos, GSK, BMS and More
In the next two weeks, the FDA is scheduled to decide on four drug applications and hold two highly anticipated advisory committee meetings.
May 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of an RNA molecule/iStoc
Business
Ipsen, Skyhawk Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Target RNA in Neuro Diseases
Ipsen is looking to deepen its expertise in movement disorders in a research collaboration with Skyhawk Therapeutics to develop small molecule drugs for RNA targets in neurological diseases.
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The exterior of Sutro Biopharma's headquarters in South San Francisco
Drug Development
Ipsen Inks Potential $900M Deal with Sutro for Global Rights to Preclinical ADC
Under the agreement, Ipsen nabs exclusive global rights for development and commercialization of Sutro Biopharma’s STRO-003, an antibody-drug conjugate which is completing the final stages of preclinical development.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
FDA Approves Ipsen’s Onivyde as First-Line Treatment in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
Approved in combination with three chemotherapies, Onivyde is the first new frontline treatment option in more than 10 years for adults living with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
February 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration of a damaged liver/iStoc
Drug Development
Ipsen, Genfit Build Case for Rare Liver Disease Drug with Phase III Data
In a late-stage trial, treatment with Ipsen and Genfit’s elafibranor led to high rates of biochemical response and the normalization of alkaline phosphatase levels compared with placebo.
November 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
FDA
6 Drugs Approved Despite Failed Trials or Minimal Data
Recent FDA approvals of novel drugs based on less-than-stellar clinical evidence point to a trend toward regulatory flexibility—particularly in indications with very high unmet need.
October 5, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: a scale and tape measure_iStock, Tatiana
Drug Development
Week in Review: Obesity Drug Race, Ipsen Therapy Finally Gets Approval and More
Boehringer Ingelheim will launch three Phase III studies for its obesity drug candidate; third time is a charm for Ipsen as it gets FDA approval; and Pfizer takes multiple myeloma battle to J&J.
August 18, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Ipsen receives CHMP positive opinions for Iqirvo® (elafibranor) in Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Kayfanda® (odevixibat) in Alagille Syndrome, two rare cholestatic liver diseases
July 26, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
Ipsen delivers strong results in the first half of 2024, progresses on launches and upgrades its full-year guidance
July 25, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Ipsen and Day One enter into exclusive ex-U.S. licensing agreement to commercialize tovorafenib for the most common childhood brain tumor
July 25, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
Ipsen and Foreseen Biotechnology announce exclusive global licensing agreement for antibody-drug conjugate with first-in-class potential
July 11, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Ipsen presents long-term elafibranor efficacy and itch-related quality of life data in patients with primary biliary cholangitis
June 5, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Ipsen appoints Keira Driansky as EVP, President of North America
May 2, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Ipsen delivers strong sales in the first quarter of 2024, driven by growth platforms & new medicines, and confirms its full-year guidance
April 24, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Ipsen and Skyhawk Therapeutics announce RNA targeting research collaboration in rare neurological diseases
April 22, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Ipsen and Sutro Biopharma announce exclusive global licensing agreement for an ADC targeting solid tumors
April 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Policy
Merrimack Reports Ipsen Announcement of Approval By The US FDA of Onivyde® (Irinotecan Liposome Injection) Plus 5 Fluorouracil/Leucovorin and Oxaliplatin (NALIRIFOX) as a First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
February 13, 2024
 · 
12 min read
