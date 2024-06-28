Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) is a global, biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. At Ipsen, we focus our resources, investments and energy on discovering, developing and commercializing new therapeutic options to provide hope for patients whose lives are challenged by difficult-to-treat diseases. Ipsen’s North American operations and headquarters are located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where our fully integrated biopharmaceutical team across External Innovation and Partnering, Research & Development (R&D), Manufacturing and Commercial collaborate. Cambridge is home to Ipsen’s third global hub, in addition to R&D centers in Paris-Saclay in France and Oxford in the United Kingdom. With additional offices in Basking Ridge, N.J. and Mississauga, Ontario, Ipsen employs approximately 600 people in North America. For more information on Ipsen in North America, please visit www.ipsenus.com or www.ipsen.ca.