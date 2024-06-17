SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based development stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer and auto-immune disease. We leverage Nektar’s proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new drug candidates. Our success is rooted in four key elements: our track record reflected by a portfolio of successful approved medicines which emanated from our chemistry platform and are made available globally by our pharmaceutical partners, our unique research and development pipeline of new investigational medicines in cancer and immunology, our proprietary and proven science and technology approach that fuels our discovery efforts and our team of dedicated scientists, clinicians and employees focused on bringing new medicines to patients with debilitating diseases.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
455 Mission Bay Blvd
South San Francisco, CA 94158
Tel: 415-482-5300
Visit website
Email Us
Stock Symbol: NKTR
Stock Exchange: NASDAQ
  • Featured Employer
NEWS
A Novo Nordisk flag flies in the wind/Courtesy jor
Business
Week in Review: Novo Nordisk Riding High, Novavax in the Black (For Now), Nektar Sues Lilly and More
Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy improves cardiovascular outcomes, Novavax posts surprise Q2 profit, while Nektar Therapeutics files lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misconduct in drug development deal.
August 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Nektar signage at its headquarters in Ca
Business
Nektar Files Lawsuit Against Lilly as Drug Development Split Escalates
In a lawsuit filed Monday, Nektar Therapeutics accused Eli Lilly of scheming to ensure rezpegaldesleukin would not succeed after acquiring a competing medicine.
August 7, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac and Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Getty Photos
Drug Development
Lilly, Nektar Stumble in Phase II Lupus Trial
Rezpegaldesleukin, Lilly’s and Nektar Therapeutics’ candidate for systemic lupus erythematosus, fell short of its primary efficacy endpoint in the Phase II ISLAND trial.
February 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Deals
PureTech and Nektar Call Off Rumored Merger
Last week, rumors spread that PureTech Health was preparing to merge with Nektar Therapeutics. Now the deal, never officially announced, has been called off.
October 11, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Drug Development
A Post-mortem on the Failed Nektar-BMS Partnership at ESMO
The ESMO conference is serving as a post-mortem on the trials that sunk the multi-billion-dollar partnership between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics.
September 9, 2022
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Paul Elias
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Business
‘Tis the Season: Job Cuts and C-Suite Shifts at Novartis, BridgeBio and Nektar
Novartis, Nektar and BridgeBio confirm their plans to restructure their operation, including a number of their employees being laid off.
April 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Business
Nektar Cuts 70% of Workforce on Heels of BMS-Partnered Collapse
Nektar Therapeutics outlined a strategic reorganization plan that includes cutting 70% of its workforce. This comes only weeks after BMS abandoned its clinical collaboration program with Nektar.
April 26, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Business
BMS and Nektar Shutter Combination Cancer Development Program
Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics ended their global clinical program for potential bladder cancer and renal cell carcinoma treatment.
April 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Drug Development
Nektar Left Reassessing After Canceled Melanoma Trials
After the announcement, Nektar shares dropped 36%, going from $6.47 per share to $4.16.
March 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Nektar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
August 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Nektar Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2024 on Thursday, May 9, 2024, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Nektar Management to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Virtual Conference
March 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2b Clinical Study Evaluating Rezpegaldesleukin in Patients with Severe to Very Severe Alopecia Areata
March 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Nektar Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Private Placement Financing with TCGX
March 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Nektar Management to Present at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
February 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended 2023 on Monday, March 4, 2024, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
February 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More