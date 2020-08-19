Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: August 19

News information is not all-inclusive and updates will now be published on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

FDA Actions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the following actions in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Diagnostics

Darwin Biosciences is seeking Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 screening platform, CoVLab. Different from other saliva-based tests, CoVLab offers the fastest turnaround time available by eliminating the need for off-site or third-party labs, the company said. Results are delivered the same day.

Testing Therapies, Antivirals and Vaccines

Elicio Therapeutics published results from preclinical studies of ELI-005, a protein subunit vaccine for COVID-19. The vaccine elicited a high magnitude T-cell response to COVID-19 alongside potent neutralizing antibody induction.

Company Actions/Announcements

San Diego-based CalciMedica Inc. published data from a study of Auxora as a treatment for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in the peer-reviewed medical journal Critical Care. The data showed substantially improved outcomes in those patients. Auxora, a potent and selective small molecule CRAC channel inhibitor, combined with standard of care therapy showed faster recovery and reduced by over half the use of invasive mechanical ventilation and death in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia as compared to standard of care alone. Auxora also demonstrated a favorable safety profile in patients with both severe and critical COVID-19 pneumonia compared to standard of care alone.

Castor, a clinical data platform company that made its platform freely available for all non-profit COVID-19 research, secured $12 million in a financing round. More than 200 COVID-19 projects across 33 countries are currently running on the platform.

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc. received $9.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense for research development of multiple high-priority, bacteriophage-based display vaccine candidates against the novel coronavirus. Phage-based vaccines offer significant potential benefits by establishing a platform approach with the ability to quickly adjust the vaccine in response to mutations in the coronavirus, the company said.

Centogene opened a walk-in COVID-19 test facility at Frankfurt Airport in Germany. The test facility is open to the general public and can test daily from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm CEST at the test center located at Terminal 1.

