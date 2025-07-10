The mRNA Revolution You Haven’t Heard About: From Cystic Fibrosis to Personalized Cancer Vaccines

> Listen on Spotify

This discussion focuses on how mRNA and self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technologies are expanding far beyond COVID vaccines into revolutionary therapeutic applications for cancer and rare diseases. It is clear that mRNA therapeutics offer three major application areas: infectious disease vaccines, therapeutic vaccines for oncology, and protein replacement for monogenic rare diseases.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Andy Geall⁠, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Replicate Bioscience; Chair of the Board, Alliance for mRNA Medicines

⁠Pad Chivukula⁠, Co-founder, CSO & COO, Arcturus Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.