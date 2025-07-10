The mRNA Revolution You Haven’t Heard About: From Cystic Fibrosis to Personalized Cancer Vaccines

In this episode presented by Eclipsebio, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses mRNA and srRNA with Andy Geall of Replicate Bioscience and Alliance for mRNA Medicines, and Pad Chivukula of Arcturus Therapeutics.
This discussion focuses on how mRNA and self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technologies are expanding far beyond COVID vaccines into revolutionary therapeutic applications for cancer and rare diseases. It is clear that mRNA therapeutics offer three major application areas: infectious disease vaccines, therapeutic vaccines for oncology, and protein replacement for monogenic rare diseases.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Andy Geall, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Replicate Bioscience; Chair of the Board, Alliance for mRNA Medicines
Pad Chivukula, Co-founder, CSO & COO, Arcturus Therapeutics
