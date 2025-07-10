SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

The mRNA Revolution You Haven’t Heard About: From Cystic Fibrosis to Personalized Cancer Vaccines

July 10, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by Eclipsebio, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses mRNA and srRNA with Andy Geall of Replicate Bioscience and Alliance for mRNA Medicines, and Pad Chivukula of Arcturus Therapeutics.

This discussion focuses on how mRNA and self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technologies are expanding far beyond COVID vaccines into revolutionary therapeutic applications for cancer and rare diseases. It is clear that mRNA therapeutics offer three major application areas: infectious disease vaccines, therapeutic vaccines for oncology, and protein replacement for monogenic rare diseases.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Andy Geall⁠, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Replicate Bioscience; Chair of the Board, Alliance for mRNA Medicines

⁠Pad Chivukula⁠, Co-founder, CSO & COO, Arcturus Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
