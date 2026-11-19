3-in-1 vector vaccine expands disease-protection options for chickens, backed by Zoetis’ comprehensive vaccine portfolio and specialized expertise

What it protects against: Poulvac® Procerta® HVT-ND-ILT is designed to protect chickens against Marek’s disease (MD), Newcastle disease (ND) and infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT). 1

Poulvac® Procerta® HVT-ND-ILT is designed to protect chickens against Marek’s disease (MD), Newcastle disease (ND) and infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT). Why it matters: The USDA license adds a new option for veterinarians and poultry producers to consider when developing flock-health programs.

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has licensed Poulvac® Procerta® HVT-ND-ILT, a vector vaccine for chickens. The license marks an important milestone in Zoetis’ continued investment and industry leadership in poultry health, disease protection, and innovation. Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND-ILT brings three disease targets together in one vaccine and expands the tools available to poultry veterinarians and producers as they develop vaccination programs.

“The USDA license is an important achievement for our poultry business and reflects Zoetis’ commitment to advancing practical solutions for customers,” said Abhay Nayak, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Commercial Operations at Zoetis. “Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND-ILT adds a new option to our portfolio, giving veterinarians and producers more flexibility to tailor their vaccination strategies. Our team looks forward to working with customers as they consider how it may support their flock-health programs.”

3-in-1 protection veterinarians can count on

ILT remains an economically significant respiratory disease, with outbreaks capable of causing significant losses in flocks. 2 Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND-ILT is designed to provide early, long-lasting protection against Marek’s disease (MD), Newcastle disease (ND) and infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT). 1 It is labeled for administration to healthy one-day-old chickens or 18- to 19-day-old embryonated chicken eggs.

More flexibility in vaccination programs

Zoetis’ poultry vaccine portfolio gives veterinarians options to build vaccination programs around flock needs and disease challenges. Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND-ILT can be included in seasonal or rotational ILT programs that also use modified-live vaccines. It complements other Poulvac® hatchery and immune-complex vaccines designed to address additional disease challenges, including infectious bursal disease, infectious bronchitis, Salmonella and E. coli.

Support beyond the vaccine

Zoetis poultry specialists support customers by helping plan and implement targeted vaccination programs that optimize bird health and well-being. Tailored support can include technical guidance, diagnostic testing and analysis, hatchery services and team training, as well as vaccine audits and flock-health assessments.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to expectations regarding products, product approvals or licenses, products under development and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

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1 Data on file, Study Report Nos. B812R-US-23-J35, B812R-US-23-J78, B812R-US-22-G31, B812R-US-23-H50, B812R-US-23-H87, B814R-US-23-J69, B814R-US-24-K41, Zoetis Inc.

2 Journal of Animal Science, Volume 98, Issue Supplement_1, August 2020, Pages S27–S35, https://doi.org/10.1093/jas/skaa133

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