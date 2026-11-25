The license marks an important step toward advancing equine care and addressing a long-standing unmet need for veterinarians and horse owners

Borrelia Burgdorferi Bacterial Extract (BBBE) is the first-and-only Lyme disease vaccine formulated for horses, built on decades of Zoetis vaccine innovation

Zoetis extends its One Health approach to Lyme disease protection, bringing innovation across companion animal and equine health

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a conditional license for Borrelia Burgdorferi Bacterial Extract (BBBE), the first-and-only Lyme disease vaccine labeled for use in horses, six months of age and older. The conditional license marks an important advancement in equine care, addressing a long-standing unmet need for veterinarians and horse owners.

Lyme disease is spread to horses through the bite of infected blacklegged or deer ticks. As tick populations rise nationally, the threat continues to increase.1-4 Horses may be exposed in areas where ticks are present, including during turnout, trail riding, travel, competition or time spent in tick-friendly environments.

Built on decades of Zoetis research and development, BBBE gives veterinarians the first-and-only Lyme disease vaccine formulated for horses, helping address a disease that has historically been challenging to diagnose and treat.2

“The USDA’s conditional licensing of BBBE is an important milestone for the equine community and a meaningful step forward in Lyme disease prevention,” said Dr. Richard Marconi, Ph.D., professor of microbiology and immunology at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. “Through my work on Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections, I’ve seen firsthand that prevention requires a One Health perspective recognizing the connections among people, animals and the environments they share. Sustained research and strong scientific collaboration can translate complex biology into meaningful advances in animal health. BBBE is an example of that progress—a vaccine developed specifically for horses that addresses a long-standing need and gives veterinarians a new option to consider as part of comprehensive preventative care.”

Developed specifically for horses

BBBE was designed specifically for horses, with an equine-specific formulation and adjuvant system intended to support a strong immune response. In a controlled research study, vaccination significantly reduced pathogen levels, disease severity and signs of infection, and showed strong antibody responses. In research comparing BBBE with vaccines formulated for dogs and shorter, two-dose protocols, the selected three-dose regimen of BBBE showed a significantly more robust antibody response in horses. Laboratory assays showed significantly greater activity against the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.5,6

“Meaningful innovation starts with understanding our customers’ unmet medical needs, matched with comprehensive scientific understanding of health and disease,” said Kevin Esch, D.V.M., M.P.H., Ph.D., Dipl. ACVP, Executive Vice President and President of Research & Development at Zoetis. “With Lyme disease a growing One Health concern, and tick populations expanding, proactive, veterinary-guided preventive care is increasingly important. At Zoetis, our commitment to prevention is reflected across our broad animal health portfolio and in the way we apply species-specific science and expertise to address evolving health challenges.”

Advancing Lyme disease vaccination across species

Lyme disease is a One Health concern, and prevention requires solutions designed around the needs of each species. As the threat of tick-borne illnesses continues to grow, BBBE represents an important step forward in equine care and builds on Zoetis’ ongoing investment in innovation to deliver species-specific animal health solutions.

This commitment is reflected in Zoetis’ companion animal portfolio, which includes both vaccination and parasite-prevention solutions. For dogs, Simparica Trio® (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) was the first product FDA-approved to provide all-in-one protection for dogs against heartworm disease, ticks (including the deer tick), fleas, roundworms, and hookworms, while also preventing flea tapeworm infections by killing vector fleas. Simparica Trio is also indicated for the prevention of Borrelia burgdorferi infections as a direct result of killing deer ticks. Vanguard crLyme® was the first multivalent recombinant Lyme disease vaccine for dogs. For cats, Revolution Plus® (selamectin and sarolaner topical solution) offers broad protection against fleas, flea tapeworm infections (by killing vector fleas), ticks (including the deer tick), ear mites, roundworms, hookworms, and heartworm disease.

Together with Zoetis’ broader portfolio of vaccines, parasiticides, and diagnostics across companion animal, equine and livestock health, these solutions reflect the company’s commitment to advancing animal care through science, innovation and preventative care tailored to the needs of each species.

Important product information for BBBE

BBBE is conditionally licensed by the USDA for vaccination of healthy horses 6 months of age and older against Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. BBBE was developed specifically for horses using recombinant technology, two antigen targets—OspA and OspC—and an equine-specific dual adjuvant system designed to help support an immune response against B. burgdorferi. This product is conditionally licensed; potency has not been fully demonstrated. Vaccination decisions should be made with a licensed veterinarian. The vaccination series consists of three 1 mL intramuscular doses administered three weeks apart. To learn more, visit ZoetisEquineLyme.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for Simparica Trio

Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures. Simparica Trio contains sarolaner, a member of the isoxazoline class which has been associated with neurologic adverse reactions including tremors, ataxia, and seizures in dogs with or without a history of neurologic disorders. The safe use of Simparica Trio has not been evaluated in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs. The most frequently reported adverse reactions in clinical trials were vomiting and diarrhea. See Full Prescribing Information at SimparicaTrioPI.com.

Simparica Trio is indicated for the prevention of heartworm disease caused by Dirofilaria immitis and for the treatment and control of roundworm (immature adult and adult Toxocara canis and adult Toxascaris leonina) and hookworm (L4, immature adult, and adult Ancylostoma caninum and adult Uncinaria stenocephala) infections. Simparica Trio kills adult fleas (Ctenocephalides felis) and is indicated for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, the prevention of Dipylidium caninum (tapeworm) infections as a direct result of killing Ctenocephalides felis vector fleas on the treated dog, and the treatment and control of tick infestations with Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick), Amblyomma maculatum (Gulf Coast tick), Dermacentor variabilis (American dog tick), Ixodes scapularis (black-legged tick), Rhipicephalus sanguineus (brown dog tick), and Haemaphysalis longicornis (Asian longhorned tick) for one month in dogs and puppies 8 weeks of age and older, and weighing 2.8 pounds or greater. Simparica Trio is indicated for the prevention of Borrelia burgdorferi infections as a direct result of killing Ixodes scapularis vector ticks.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for Revolution Plus

The safe use of Revolution Plus has not been established in kittens less than 8 weeks old or in breeding, pregnant or lactating cats. Reported side effects in clinical trials included lethargy and anorexia. Use with caution in cats with a history of neurologic disorders. Revolution Plus contains sarolaner, a member of the isoxazoline class which has been associated with neurologic adverse reactions, such as tremors, ataxia, and seizures in cats with or without a history of neurologic disorders. In humans, Revolution Plus may be irritating to skin and eyes. See full Prescribing Information at RevolutionPlusPI.com.

REVOLUTION PLUS is indicated for the prevention of heartworm disease caused by Dirofilaria immitis, the treatment and control of roundworm (Toxocara cati) and intestinal hookworm (Ancylostoma tubaeforme) infections, and the treatment and control of ear mite (Otodectes cynotis) infestations. REVOLUTION PLUS kills adult fleas (Ctenocephalides felis) and is indicated for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, the prevention of Dipylidium caninum (tapeworm) infections as a direct result of killing Ctenocephalides felis vector fleas on the treated cat, and the treatment and control of tick infestations with Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick), Amblyomma maculatum (Gulf Coast tick), Dermacentor variabilis (American dog tick), and Ixodes scapularis (black-legged tick) for one month in cats and kittens 8 weeks and older, and weighing 2.8 pounds or greater.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to expectations regarding products, product approvals or licenses, products under development and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

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References

Nadeau JA, Bushmich S. Lyme disease in horses – Reducing the risk. University of Connecticut Extension; 2025. Divers TJ, Gardner RB, Madigan JE, et al. Borrelia burgdorferi infection and Lyme disease in North American horses: A consensus statement. J Vet Intern Med. 2018;32(2):617-632. 2026 Annual Pet Parasite Forecasts. Companion Animal Parasite Council. https://capcvet.org/articles/2026-annual-pet-parasite-forecasts Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lyme Disease Surveillance and Data. September 9, 2026. https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/data-research/facts-stats/index.html Data on file, Study Report No. B850RUS-22-223, Zoetis LLC. Data on file, Study Report No. B950W-US-20-156, Zoetis LLC.

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