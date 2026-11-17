- New patient and physician surveys reveal differing perspectives on disease burden, treatment goals, and long-term management -

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZBIO), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced The Distance Between platform and new findings from Zenas-sponsored patient and healthcare professional (HCP) surveys conducted to better understand the lived experience of people with IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD). The findings reveal important differences in how people living with IgG4-RD and healthcare professionals perceive the burden of this rare and chronic immune-mediated disease, including its impact on daily life, emotional well-being, and long-term disease management. These insights helped inform The Distance Between, a new community-focused educational platform designed to elevate lived experiences, deepen understanding of IgG4-RD, and encourage more meaningful conversations between people living with IgG4-RD and their care teams.

Survey findings highlight the often-unseen impact of IgG4-RD

Findings from the Zenas patient and HCP surveys underscore the personal impact of living with IgG4-RD and highlight opportunities for greater understanding and more informed conversations between patients and HCPs. Key findings include:

Flares and worry: 61% of patients said they frequently or constantly worry about disease progression or what may happen between flares compared with 48% of HCPs who believed patients experience that level of concern.

Looking well and feeling well: 86% of patients said others underestimate the impact of their disease because they do not appear sick. Fatigue and daily-life impact were the most frequently selected physical symptoms, cited by 67% and 64% of patients, respectively.

Diagnosis and understanding: 44% of patients said it took three years or more to receive an IgG4-RD diagnosis, while 64% of HCPs identified delayed recognition and diagnosis as a leading disease-management challenge. Only 37% of patients said they understand IgG4-RD well or very well, while 76% said the disease is at least moderately difficult to explain to others.



"IgG4-RD is a chronic and unpredictable disease that can affect multiple organs. For many patients, the uncertain time between flares creates anxiety that extends beyond periods of active disease,” said John Stone, MD, MPH, the Executive Chairman of the IgG4ward! Foundation. “Bringing those experiences into focus alongside clinical perspectives teaches physicians something about the longitudinal management of IgG4-RD that they might not otherwise appreciate. Furthermore, creating that awareness among doctors facilitates more meaningful conversations between patients and clinicians about managing IgG4-RD over time."

Findings uncovered gaps in discussing treatment goals and well-being

Survey findings also revealed opportunities for more consistent conversations about treatment goals and emotional well-being:

90% of HCPs reported often or always discussing treatment goals, compared with just 65% of patients who said those conversations take place.

of HCPs reported often or always discussing treatment goals, compared with just of patients who said those conversations take place. 93% of HCPs believe IgG4-RD has at least a moderate impact on emotional well-being, yet only 54% of patients reported often or always discussing emotional or mental health challenges with patients.

"At Zenas, we believe that advancing care begins with understanding the full experience of living with this disease," said Lonnie Moulder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Zenas. "These findings reinforce that there is more to IgG4-RD than what is visible or captured during a clinical visit. Through The Distance Between platform, we hope to elevate patient perspectives, encourage more meaningful conversations, and contribute to a deeper understanding of this complex, chronic disease."

The Distance Between platform is designed to support more informed conversations about disease burden, treatment goals, and long-term management. Through educational resources and real-world stories, the platform aims to help bridge the gap between uncertainty and understanding for people living with IgG4-RD and their care teams. To learn more, visit www.TheDistanceBetween.com.

Zenas commissioned two online surveys in the United States in August 2026: one among 70 adults living with IgG4-RD and one among 61 physicians who manage the disease.

About IgG4-RD

IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD) is a rare, chronic immune-mediated disease characterized by inflammation and fibrosis that can affect multiple organs throughout the body. Patients experience periods of remission and unpredictable disease flares, with the potential for progressive and irreversible organ damage. Given its chronic and relapsing nature, IgG4-RD may require ongoing disease management. An estimated 25,000 people in the United States have been diagnosed with IgG4-RD.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions. Zenas combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined global product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates with the potential to deliver clinically meaningful benefits to patients. Zenas is advancing two late-stage, potential franchise molecules, obexelimab and orelabrutinib. Obexelimab, Zenas’ lead product candidate, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind CD19 and FcγRIIb to inhibit the activity of B cells implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them. Zenas believes that the unique mechanism of action of obexelimab and its self-administered, subcutaneous injection regimen may enable sustained control across multiple chronic autoimmune diseases. Orelabrutinib is a potentially best-in-class, highly selective CNS-penetrant, oral, small molecule BTK inhibitor. Orelabrutinib’s mechanism of action targets pathogenic B cells not only in the periphery but also within the CNS. Additionally, it directly modulates macrophages and microglial cells in the CNS, with the potential to address compartmentalized inflammation and disease progression in MS. Zenas’ earlier stage programs include ZB021, a novel, potentially best-in-class, oral, IL-17AA/AF inhibitor, ZB022, a preclinical, potentially best-in-class, oral, brain-penetrant, TYK2 inhibitor, and ZB014, a preclinical, half-life extended anti-CD19 and FcγRIIb monoclonal antibody. For more information about Zenas BioPharma, please visit https://zenasbio.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Zenas BioPharma Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our product candidates, including the therapeutic potential of our product candidates; and the potential commercial attributes and opportunities for our product candidates. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of clinical development; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval to commercialize its product candidates; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented from time to time by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as other information we file with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as guarantees of future events. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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Contacts:

Investors:

Argot Partners

Zenas@argotpartners.com

Media:

Kristin Ainsworth

SVP, U.S. Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs

612.839.6748