Oslo, 23 November 2026: Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA), a Norwegian biotechnology company developing a new type of cell therapy for solid cancers, will present at the 17th DNB Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo on 24 November 2026.

The company's participation will include a company presentation and fireside chat.

Presentation Details:

Presenter: Namir Hassan, CEO

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 11:15-11:35 CET

Location: Auditorium 2

The conference is an annual meeting place for investors and healthcare companies in the Nordic region.

The presentation will be published on www.zelluna.com under Investors/Events after the event, so that investors who are not attending can also follow the update. The page was recently launched and also contains presentations from earlier investor conferences.

For more information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

About Zelluna ASA



Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a clinical stage company pioneering allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. Its platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with the precise solid tumour targeting of T-cell receptors (TCRs) and is designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. Zelluna’s therapies are made from donor cells and can be produced in advance and kept ready for use (“off-the-shelf”), rather than being made individually for each patient. The company’s lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world’s first MAGE-A4-targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development for the treatment of advanced solid cancers.

Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.