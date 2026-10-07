ZEISS demonstrates new digital and visual enhancements across ophthalmic workflows at AAO

ZEISS Medical Technology will showcase its latest innovations and digital technologies at AAO, including:

Connected cataract workflow –ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner reaches 3 million surgical cases planned through cloud-based software, supporting surgical efficiency built on automation and accurate data. Excellent surgical ergonomics – The HMDmd CR3 head-mounted 3D digital display technology supports surgical visualization with excellent ergonomics across surgical workflows. Celebrating 1 million milestone – ZEISS celebrates more than 1 million procedures1in the U.S. utilizing DORC TissueBlue®(Brilliant Blue G Ophthalmic Solution) 0.025%. Enhanced ocular surface disease evaluation –Updated ZEISS ATLAS 500 corneal topographer is a state-of-the-art, multi-modality solution for the anterior eye segment with its proven Placido-disk technology, connected with ZEISS FORUM for convenient patient scheduling and data storage for efficient patient flow. Growing adoption of ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro – ZEISS celebrates more than 15 million eyes treated worldwide with SMILE® and SMILE pro®from ZEISS, reflecting the continued growth and accelerated adoption of ZEISS technology for Keratorefractive Lenticule Extraction by refractive surgeons around the world. Improved online visibility for practices – introducing ZEISS VisioGenPractice Visibility Accelerator to help resolve website and online visibility issues; reporting early positive practice results from ZEISS VisioGen implementation. Expanded glaucoma diagnostics portfolio – ZEISS previews the ZEISS MATRIX-VR headset perimeter powered by Envision Healthcare Technologies software, supporting greater flexibility for visual field screening. Digital clinical management for eye care practices – recently FDA cleared, ZEISS CLINIC 360 helps streamline ophthalmic workflows to provide clinicians with more time for personalizing patient care.

JENA, Germany, Oct. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, today announced it will showcase its latest innovations and digital technologies across cataract, corneal refractive, retina, and glaucoma workflows at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting in New Orleans, from Oct. 10-12.

"From diagnosis to surgery and ongoing care, ZEISS is advancing the future of ophthalmology by redefining what is possible through optical and digital innovation. Our integrated solutions help physicians and surgeons work more efficiently across the care continuum, make better-informed decisions, and deliver personalized care with greater precision and consistency," says Andreas Völker, Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit, ZEISS Medical Technology.

"ZEISS continues to hit major industry milestones, whether it's 3 million surgical cases planned with ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner or 15 million eyes treated with ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro, ZEISS' leadership position in ophthalmology is undeniable in the U.S. Improving clinical outcomes and expanding access to eye care remain at the heart of our mission. Our latest innovations help physicians deliver better care to more patients," says Federico Villegas, Head of ZEISS Medical Technology U.S. and President of Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc., USA.

ZEISS marks 3 million surgical cases planned with ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner

ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner has surpassed 3 million surgical cases planned, highlighting the growing utilization of connected cataract workflow solutions to optimize surgical efficiency through automation and streamlined data management. ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner is cloud-based software that automates routine tasks, connects devices and data points seamlessly, and helps make relevant information easily accessible to the clinical team, providing surgical practices with a comprehensive surgical plan within moments, anytime and anywhere. At AAO, ZEISS will celebrate the milestone of 3 million cases planned with ZEISS VERACITY Surgery Planner in the ZEISS booth 3719 on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, with expert insights from Dr. I. Paul Singh from Eye Centers of Racine & Kenosha.

"I was skeptical at first […] but my life is so much easier with ZEISS VERACITY," says Dr. Nicole Fram from Advanced Vision Care, Los Angeles, CA (2025).

Bringing excellent ergonomics to ZEISS advanced visualization technology

At AAO, ZEISS will showcase a wearable, ergonomic option for digital visualization across surgical procedures. The HMDmd CR3, an optional lightweight head-mounted display, offers healthcare professionals a new way to visualize procedures performed with the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 surgical microscope. The HMDmd CR3 displays the digital features of the ZEISS ARTEVO 850, such as DCA, Smart DoF, adjustable light temperature of the RGB LED, and the overlays with AdVision®, including OCT scans, cataract refractive assistant functions, and connected devices, on a convenient wearable display that is designed to support a neutral head position to improve visual comfort during procedures.

ZEISS will host an expert session with Dr. Jason Jones, ophthalmologist and founder of Jones Eye Clinic, on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2:00 p.m. CDT, where he will share his experience using the ZEISS ARTEVO 850 with the HMDmd CR3 head-mounted display and discuss how it is an additional option for surgical visualization in the operating room.

More than 1 million procedures have utilized DORC TissueBlue®

ZEISS announces the U.S. milestone of more than 1 million procedures1 utilizing DORC TissueBlue®, which illustrates the continued utilization in the U.S. for staining the ILM. Attendees at AAO can learn more about DORC TissueBlue® at the ZEISS booth 3719.

About TissueBlue (Brilliant Blue G ophthalmic solution) 0.025%: TissueBlue (Brilliant Blue G Ophthalmic Solution) 0.025% is a disclosing agent indicated to selectively stain the internal limiting membrane (ILM). DORC TissueBlue® is the only FDA-approved disclosing agent indicated to selectively stain the ILM. It is a clear, bright blue, single-patient-use ophthalmic solution supplied in 2.25 mL syringes and prefilled to a volume of 0.5 mL.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings & Precautions

Excessive staining: Excess TissueBlue 0.025% should be removed from the eye immediately after staining.

Use of the syringe: Make sure the plunger moves smoothly before injecting the solution.

Adverse Reactions

Adverse reactions that have been reported in procedures that included the use of TissueBlue 0.025% have often been associated with the surgical procedure. The complications include retinal (retinal break, tear, hemorrhage, and detachment and cataracts.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for DORC TissueBlue®.

ZEISS ATLAS 500 offers enhanced ocular surface disease evaluation for the anterior eye segment

ZEISS will showcase the updated ZEISS ATLAS 500 corneal topographer evaluation tool for ocular surface disease evaluation. The state-of-the-art, multi-modality solution for the anterior eye segment, now includes usability enhancements like an improved patient screen directly showing the topography map, extended tooltips, notation improvements, as well as extended topographic information with ring and zone values at 0,1,2,3 and 4 mm. The solution also includes proven Placido-disk technology and connects with ZEISS FORUM for convenient patient scheduling and data storage for efficient patient flow.

"I find the ZEISS ATLAS 500 to be a great tool in the evaluation of ocular surface disease. The ZEISS ATLAS 500 requires minimal training through its on-screen prompts and guides, but still presents intricate data captured, quantified, and analyzed on the screen," says Dr. Joseph Nazarian, optometrist and founder of Nazarian Optometrists, New South Wales, Australia (2024).

Celebrating 15 million eyes treated with ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro

Marking a major milestone for refractive surgery, now more than 15 million eyes worldwide have been treated with SMILE® and SMILE pro® from ZEISS. Following the achievement of 10 million treated eyes in 2024, the rapid growth to 15 million highlights the increasing adoption of the ZEISS technology for Keratorefractive Lenticule Extraction (KLEx) and reinforces the confidence refractive surgeons place worldwide in SMILE® and SMILE pro® from ZEISS. The company commercialized ZEISS SMILE as the first KLEx solution in 2011, and ZEISS continues to help drive the evolution of refractive surgery. Today, more than 3,000 surgeons in over 80 countries use SMILE® and SMILE pro® from ZEISS in clinical practice, contributing to extensive clinical experience in lenticule extraction worldwide.

"Reaching 15 million treated eyes is a remarkable milestone that reflects the confidence refractive surgeons worldwide place in ZEISS technology. Growing from 10 million to 15 million treated eyes in just two years demonstrates the continued momentum and global expansion of Keratorefractive Lenticule Extraction with ZEISS SMILE and ZEISS SMILE pro," says Michael Achtelik, MD, Head of Business Sector Refractive Lasers, ZEISS Medical Technology.

ZEISS reports early practice results from ZEISS VisioGen implementation; announces improved online visibility with Practice Visibility Accelerator enhancement

The company will showcase updates to ZEISS VisioGen, the first responsible AI solution for patient engagement in ophthalmology, helping practices turn website inquiries into scheduled patients, with a licensed optometrist reviewing every reply. Through the new ZEISS VisioGen Practice Visibility Accelerator, ZEISS helps resolve a practice's website and online visibility issues, working with the practice to support a more searchable website. Also, ZEISS VisioGen now integrates with the top ten EHR and practice management systems in the U.S. so patient inquiries and scheduled evaluations flow into the practice's systems.

Additionally, practice results from ZEISS VisioGen implementations at three U.S. ophthalmology practices2 will be shared in the ZEISS booth 3719 at AAO, showing how ZEISS VisioGen answered 1,397 total website inquiries which were traced to 215 completed surgeries.

ZEISS previews addition to glaucoma diagnostics portfolio with ZEISS MATRIX-VR headset perimeter

At AAO, ZEISS will preview its new ZEISS MATRIX-VR3 ultra-light headset perimeter device (currently under development) powered by Envision Health Technologies. The virtual reality-based visual field assessment solution is designed to complement ZEISS Humphrey Field Analyzer (HFA) testing, enabling eye care professionals to screen more patients for glaucoma, provide a more engaging experience for patients, and seamlessly integrate screening results into clinical decision-making workflows. Powered by Envision Health Technologies software, ZEISS MATRIX-VR combines Envision's expertise in virtual reality and patient engagement technologies with ZEISS' long-standing leadership in visual field testing, clinical workflows, and diagnostic connectivity.

At booth 3719, ZEISS will host an expert session on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 10:00 a.m. CDT with Lama Al-Aswad, MD, MPH, glaucoma surgeon, Founder and CEO of Envision Health Technologies, who will discuss the future of visual field testing and the technology behind the ZEISS MATRIX-VR headset perimeter.

Digital clinical management tools help enhance ophthalmic practices

Recently FDA cleared, ZEISS will showcase ZEISS CLINIC 360, an all-in-one cloud and browser-based software solution which aggregates clinical data at scale and powers advanced analytics to streamline ophthalmic workflows, providing clinicians with more time for personalizing patient care. With the introduction of ZEISS CLINIC 360, ZEISS now offers eye care providers the flexibility to choose the data management approach that best fits their needs. While FORUM® from ZEISS continues to provide robust on-premise data management for practices that prefer local infrastructure, ZEISS CLINIC 360 delivers a cloud-based alternative that provides flexibility and scalability in a subscription-based model with low upfront costs and predictable monthly or annual payments. At booth 3719, ZEISS will host an expert session on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2:00 p.m. CDT with Dr. Jonathan Feistmann from NYC Retina who will share insights from his experience as a ZEISS CLINIC 360 development partner and discuss the future of digitally connected eye care.

To learn more about the latest ophthalmic workflow enhancements from ZEISS, visit the ZEISS booth 3719 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting in New Orleans, from Oct. 10-12.

1Sales figures represent cumulative global sales as of February 2026.



2Results are specific to the participating practices and vary by practice.



3Not for commercialization in the U.S.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates do not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Contact for investors:

Sebastian Frericks



Director Investor Relations



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Phone: +49 3641 220 116



Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for press:

Frank Smith



Head of Global Communications



Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Phone: +49 3641 220 331



Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

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