Recognized for integrated CRDMO capabilities, technological innovation, and commitment to delivering long-term customer value across the global biologics industry.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- As biologic medicines become increasingly complex and pharmaceutical companies seek more integrated outsourcing solutions, the role of specialized contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMO) continues to evolve. Companies that combine scientific expertise, advanced technologies, and reliable global operations are becoming essential partners in accelerating drug development and commercialization. Demonstrating strength across these critical areas, WuXi Biologics has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the biologics CRDMO industry.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. WuXi Biologics excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to anticipate evolving customer requirements while delivering integrated solutions that support programs throughout the biologics lifecycle. "WuXi Biologics is well positioned to benefit from continued expansion in biologics outsourcing, increasing therapeutic complexity, and rising demand for integrated service models. Its combination of scientific expertise, digital-enabled operations, global dual-sourcing network, expanding commercial manufacturing infrastructure, and proven end-to-end capabilities provides a strong foundation for accelerated growth," said Unmesh Lal, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Vice President, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by its long-term growth strategy, WuXi Biologics continues to strengthen its global biologics-focused CRDMO platform through strategic capacity investments, technological advancement, and deep expertise in complex therapeutic modalities. Its global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia enables the company to support customers at multiple stages of development and manufacturing while enhancing supply chain resilience and operational flexibility.

Innovation remains central to WuXi Biologics' approach. Through its integrated technology ecosystem, the company combines advanced process development, digital manufacturing, predictive analytics, and proprietary technology platforms to improve productivity, scalability, and execution consistency. Its "Follow the Molecule" strategy further connects discovery, development, and manufacturing within one unified framework, helping customers reduce technology transfer complexity and maintain continuity as programs progress toward commercialization. "We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan's Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition for the second consecutive year. This continued recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to putting clients first and creating enduring value through domain expertise, technology innovation, and reliable global execution. As the biologics industry evolves with increasingly complex modalities, faster innovation cycles, and growing demand for supply chain resilience, we will continue to strengthen our integrated CRDMO platform and work closely with our clients to accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of high-quality biologics for the benefit of patients worldwide " said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics.

WuXi Biologics' customer-centric approach further distinguishes its position in the global biologics CRDMO market. By bringing together scientific expertise, development excellence, and manufacturing capabilities under a single operating model, the company helps customers streamline program management and navigate increasingly complex development requirements. Its localized service support across major pharmaceutical markets, harmonized quality systems, and digital engagement platforms provide greater transparency, responsiveness, and collaboration throughout the customer journey. These capabilities, combined with its global dual-sourcing network, support flexible manufacturing strategies and reliable long-term commercial supply.

Frost & Sullivan commends WuXi Biologics for setting a high standard in customer value creation, technological innovation, and strategic execution. The company's integrated service model, commitment to technological advancement, and focus on operational excellence are strengthening its competitive position and helping shape the future of the biologics CRDMO industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.



Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:



Ashley Shreve



E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 1064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.



For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-global-customer-value-leadership-recognition-for-excellence-in-biologics-crdmo-services-302948370.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan