vTv Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event on Hypoglycemia in Type 1 Diabetes and the Cadisegliatin Phase 3 Program on October 20, 2026

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing cadisegliatin, a novel oral investigational therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 2:30 PM ET. To register, click here.

The event will feature leading T1D experts Schafer Boeder, MD (Paradigm Clinical Research, University of California San Diego), Klara Klein, MD, PhD (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine), and acclaimed cellist and T1D advocate Alisa Weilerstein. Together, they will join company management to discuss:

Ongoing challenges for individuals living with T1D and the current treatment landscape

Hypoglycemia risk and the experience of living with T1D

Cadisegliatin, vTv’s novel, potential first-in-class oral liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated as an adjunctive therapy to insulin in T1D

An overview of the ongoing Phase 3 CATT1 trial evaluating cadisegliatin as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in T1D with topline data expected in mid 2027

A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations. Following the event, a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Schafer Boeder, MD

Schafer Boeder, MD, is a board-certified endocrinologist, Medical Director at Paradigm Clinical Research, and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego. His clinical research focuses on the development of new medications, devices, and technologies for diabetes, obesity, and related metabolic diseases. He has served as principal investigator for numerous industry-, NIH-, and nonprofit-sponsored clinical trials and has published extensively in diabetes and metabolism. Dr. Boeder earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at UC San Diego.

About Klara Klein, MD, PhD

Klara Klein, MD, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Director of the Endocrine Diabetes and Obesity Clinical Research Unit (EnDO CRU). A clinician-scientist, Dr. Klein oversees industry-sponsored and investigator-initiated clinical trials in metabolic diseases. Her research interests include atypical diabetes, diabetes in advanced chronic kidney disease, and stakeholder-engaged clinical trials designed to improve the reach and representativeness of clinical research. Dr. Klein is also actively involved in type 1 diabetes research and is a co-author of the UpToDate clinical topic on glycemic management in adults with type 1 diabetes.

About Alisa Weilerstein

Alisa Weilerstein is one of the foremost cellists of our time and an advocate for the T1D community. Diagnosed at age nine, she serves as a consultant to biotechnology company eGenesis and as a Celebrity Ambassador for Breakthrough T1D (formerly Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the world leader in T1D research. Since making her professional debut in her early teens, she has appeared as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician worldwide. She received a MacArthur Fellowship in 2011 and is known for her interpretations of Bach’s unaccompanied cello suites, award-winning recordings and championing of contemporary music.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated in a U.S. Phase 3 study for the treatment of T1D. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small-molecule, glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class adjunctive treatment for T1D. In nonclinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased the activity of glucokinase independently of insulin. These studies support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and its safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, the anticipated effect of Phase 3 topline data on the Company, the benefits of cadisegliatin to people living with T1D, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com