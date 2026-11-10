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Vor Bio To Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, United Kingdom.

Presentation: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10:30am – 10:55 am GMT

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the Vor website at ir.vorbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vor website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com. Vor Bio routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

CONTACT: Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Massachusetts Events Healthcare
Vor Bio
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