--Oversubscribed round marks VitriVax’s evolution from vaccine technology platform to vaccine development company--

--New and existing investors include F-Prime, Lilly, NEA, RA Capital Management, and Sanofi Ventures --

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitriVax, Inc., an innovative vaccine development and formulation technology company, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $87 million Series C financing. The investment was co-led by F-Prime, NEA, RA Capital Management, and Sanofi Ventures with participation from Eli Lilly and Company as well as other existing investors. The funding will be used to advance VitriVax’s lead program, a Lyme disease vaccine candidate with a novel mechanism of action, into its first-in-human clinical trial and to expand the company’s pipeline of vaccine candidates based on the proprietary Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA®) platform.

"The strong demand for this financing round and the caliber of investors who joined it reflect growing conviction in our ALTA® platform and in our Lyme disease vaccine candidate," said Romulo Colindres, Chief Executive Officer of VitriVax. "This financing marks VitriVax’s transition into a vaccine development company with its own pipeline. Our priorities now are to generate first-in-human data for our Lyme disease candidate, and build a portfolio of proprietary programs, while continuing our work with global health partners to bring better vaccines to the people who need them most."

Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States and Europe, and its geographic range continues to expand. There is currently no approved human vaccine, and late-stage candidates in development rely on a multi-dose primary series followed by boosters ahead of each tick season. Across vaccines, up to 50% of patients fail to complete rigorous multi-dose regimens, reducing real-world effectiveness. VitriVax’s vaccine candidate is designed to provide broad protection against infection, potentially offering a best-in-class vaccine for millions of people at risk for Lyme disease.

The ALTA® technology platform underpins each VitriVax program. Beyond single-dose administration, the platform is designed to generate a balanced immune response, addressing insufficient immunogenicity – a leading cause of vaccine failure in clinical trials. It can also be antigen- and adjuvant-sparing, which could decrease reactogenicity and lower the cost of goods. VitriVax has extended ALTA® to a novel mRNA delivery system without the need for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). By stabilizing antigens and adjuvants, ALTA® is also designed to reduce cold-chain dependence, supporting broader access to vaccines worldwide, including in resource-limited settings.

Building on its lead program, VitriVax is assembling a pipeline of novel vaccine development candidates in indications where single-dose administration and improved immunogenicity offer a meaningful clinical and commercial advantage. VitriVax’s approach combines wholly owned product candidates with strategic and global health partnerships to create multiple sources of long-term value.

"We believe innovation in vaccine development and delivery has the potential to improve how vaccines are designed, manufactured, and ultimately used. VitriVax’s ALTA® platform brings together several compelling capabilities into one differentiated approach, and we are excited to support the team as they advance the technology and explore its potential across a broader range of applications,” said Chris Gagliardi, Principal at Sanofi Ventures.

“We need a safe, effective, and convenient Lyme vaccine to prevent millions of people from suffering the dangerous, chronic, and painful ramifications of this increasingly common disease,” said Mario Barro, Head of Infectious Diseases and Venture Partner at RA Capital. “We are proud to continue to support Vitrivax as it advances this unique program and continues to develop its ALTA® platform, a potentially game-changing technology across protein/glycoconjugate and mRNA modalities.”

The Series C builds on VitriVax’s $17.25 million Series B, completed in September 2025, and on non-dilutive support from the Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and a multi-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. Since the Series B, the company has advanced its Lyme disease program toward the clinic; continued partner- and grant-funded ALTA® programs in rabies (CEPI), melioidosis (DTRA), polio and HIV (Gates Foundation); and progressed cGMP manufacturing readiness for Phase 1 clinical trials.

“Vaccines have the power to truly impact lives when they are accessible and easy to use in real-world settings. VitriVax’s approach eliminates traditional barriers – complex dosing and cold chain hurdles – so more people can benefit,” said Muzammil Mansuri, Venture Partner at F-Prime. “We are proud to support VitriVax as they advance practical solutions for patients and healthcare providers alike.”

About VitriVax

VitriVax, headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, is a vaccine development and formulation technology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary vaccine candidates built on its Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA®) platform. The company’s lead program is a single-dose Lyme disease vaccine candidate with a novel mechanism of action and best-in-class potential. ALTA® is designed to improve immunogenicity, enable single-dose administration, spare antigen and adjuvant, confer thermostability, and deliver mRNA without the need for LNPs. VitriVax collaborates with the Gates Foundation, CEPI, and the U.S. Department of Defense on programs that advance global health and preparedness, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to vaccines worldwide. For more information, visit www.vitrivaxbio.com.

Media Contact:

Abenaa Hayes

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